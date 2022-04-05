Best Start Words to Wordle {April} Get Top-rated Options

If you are looking for easy daily wordle puzzle solutions, this article will help you with the list of Best Start Words to Wordle for easy solutions.

Are you thinking of starting your daily wordle puzzle? Which is the best first word for the game? What are the steps to play wordle? How many guesses are offered on the game?

This article today will help you with the benefits of finding the best wordle start word, the most searched topic worldwide. People are looking for easy answers to their puzzles to get a bonus.

Explore this article until the end to reveal Best Start Words to Wordle, fetching easy answers for your puzzles.

The Best Starting Words for Wordle:

Wordle is the new and the most recent internet sensation, and people are continually looking for new and effective words on the platform for easy solutions. Some people have attempted their tricks and mathematics for the words to come up with the best starting word.

There are 12,972 words for the platform and more than 12000 guesses. Some of the best-shortlisted options for the same are:

ROTATE

RAISE

SOARE

Among these three options, ROATE is the best option for the same, and RAISE is the second-best option.

Strategy to Find the Best First Word for Wordle:

After fetching out the three possible words, let’s find the strategy that helps find the same. Therefore, many wordle experts have revealed that players must concentrate on vowels first and then narrow down the list with consonants. This will help find the perfect solutions, increasing the chances for more rewards.

But also want to warn our readers that these are just assumptions and do not offer guaranteed answers. It would help if you related your puzzle with the given daily hint to find whether the same fits right for your grid or not.

Best Start Words to Wordle– Possible and Most Frequent Letters:

After diving into the list of words, let’s also explore some possible starting letters for the game. According to some strategists and expert players, A, T, and E are the most common letters for the platform. Moreover, Q, J, and Z are the least common words.

Other common letters that can help you find your daily wordle answers are E, R, O, A, L, I, C, N, S, T, and T.

Best Second Words for Wordle:

If you have tried out the first possible words and didn’t find the perfect green colors after Best First Word for Wordle on your grid, you must try out the second-best possible options.

These are- PHONY, DOING, or COULD. If you notice this word, you will find that these all have one or two vowels already described as a good strategy.

Final Verdict:

Wordle answers are the most searched topic over the internet, and people are looking out for the best first words, then these are SOARE, ROATE, and RAISE. Further, check out the Wordle Website to know if these fit right for your grid or not.

Are you still stuck with Best Start Words to Wordle? Please share your views about this informative article in the section below.

