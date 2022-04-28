DODBUZZ
Besty Wordle {April} Explore Hints On Today's Puzzle!

This article provides every information to clear your doubts on Wordle 313 answer Besty Wordle and its gameplay. Follow our article for the latest updates.  

Failed to guess the answer to today’s wordle? Looking for today’s wordle answer everywhere? Then you have just come down to the right place. If you are only looking for the answer, you can scroll down this article to get the answer.

This game is highly popular in countries like Australia, the United KingdomIndia, and New Zealand. Today in this blog, we will focus on the confusion among players on wordle 313 answer Besty Wordle. Read the blog below to get more details.

Wordle 313 Hints and Answer:

The answer to today’s wordle was too difficult than the rest of the days. Only a few of them could guess it correctly. And the hints were also quite confusing to get the correct answer. So without wasting any time, let’s focus on the clues first.

Given below are the hints of Wordle 313:

  • The word consists of only one vowel.
  • The last two letters of the word are ‘T’ and ‘Y.’
  • The word means the strong flavor of spice.

While many of them said that the answer is Besty Game, the correct answer of wordle 313 is ‘Zesty.’ 

Wordle Game Details:

This game is quite interesting but confusing as the answers get tricky. After this game was introduced, it gave a new height to the word games. Every day, many people visit their site to enjoy this fun-loving game.

Wordle is a puzzle game based on words designed by Josh Wardle, which can be played through a web browser. The motive of this game is to solve the 5 letter word puzzle within six attempts.

This game is easy and free to operate. But the game is quite tough, as you can see in wordle 313, where most of them thought it to be Besty Wordle, but the answer was something else.

The Gameplay of Wordle:

Follow the steps to understand the gameplay of this game:

  • After visiting their site, you can play this game.
  • The only motive behind this game is to guess the letter of the empty box based on the hints given to you.
  • Players will only get six attempts to solve the mystery.
  • After everyone’s guesses, the color of your letter changes to either green, yellow, or grey.
  • This game is easy and can be played only once in the morning.

Was wordle 313 Besty Wordle tough?

If we compare it with the answers to previous wordles, it was indeed tricky. At the same time, most of them were too close to guess the correct answer but failed to crack the mystery. If you are searching for the wordle 313 answer, we have discussed it above.

The Conclusion:

The answer to wordle 313 was really difficult to solve. The article provides all the information. And to know more about wordle 313, you can click on this link.

This article shares all the details on the confusion which occurs on wordle 313 answer Besty Wordle and further information on the gameplay of this game.

Was Wordle 313 answer tough? Share your views.

