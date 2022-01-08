Black Orchid Dossier.Co Review {Jan} Is It Worthful?

Read this article to know reviews about a popular perfume by Dossier. Specifically, read about Black Orchid Dossier.co Review to know all the facts.

Dossier.co is a popular brand in the United States. It sells a wide range of perfumes and scented products. One of its popular perfumes is Spicy Orchid Perfume. Spicy Orchid Perfume was inspired by Tom Ford’s perfume of Black Orchid, which is generally sold at $160.00.

About Black Orchid:

Spicy Orchid Perfume combines pink pepper and cinnamon as the top notes, followed by ylang-ylang, Plum and Orchid in the middle notes and finally Sandalwood, Incense, Vanilla and Patchouli as the base notes. Spicy Orchid Perfume has a dense and sensuous fragrance reminding of summer nights.

How to use Black Orchid?

Spicy Orchid Perfume can be sprayed individually but, it is recommended with a combination of other Dossier perfumes

It gives a more pleasant fragrance with the vanilla floral scent

Spray vanilla floral scent and then the Spicy Orchid Perfume one after the other onto your skin (or) cloths

Rub the area to make it more active

Black Orchid Dossier.co Review of Specifications:

Buy Spicy Orchid Perfume at: https://dossier.co/products/spicy-orchid

Price: $39.00

Manufacturer ‏and Brand: ‎ Dossier

Ingredients: Aldehyde C18, Ambrox DL, Aldehyde C18 Bacdanol, Ambrox DL Benzyl Acetate, Bacdanol Beta Ionone, Benzyl Acetate Canthoxal, Beta Ionone Cinnamic Alcohol, Canthoxal Cis-3-Hexenyl Salicylate, Cinnamic Alcohol Citronellol, Cis-3-Hexenyl Salicylate Coumarine, Citronellol DMBC Butyrate, Coumarine Exaltolide, DMBC Butyrate Floral, Exaltolide Geraniol., Floral Habanolide, Geraniol. Hedione, Habanolide Iso E Super, Hedione Lemon Ess, Iso E Super Linalol, Lemon Ess Linalyl Acetate, Linalol Patchouli Ess, Linalyl Acetate Sandalore, Patchouli Ess Vanlline, Sandalore Vertofix, Vanlline Vetiver Ess, Vertofix Vetynal, Vetiver Ess Ylang Ess, VetynalPink Pepper Ess, Ylang Ess

Concentration: Black Orchid Dossier.co Review finds 18% concentration

Eco-friendly: Colorant, Vegan, Paraben-free, Phthalate-free and UV Filter-free

Glass Bottle Size: 50ml (or) 1.7oz

Product Dimensions: 5x 5.25x 2.75 inc.

Product weight: 1.5 Pounds

Advantages:

Spicy Orchid Perfume has a strong fragrance and smells like cinnamon and soft villain as it fades

Spicy Orchid Perfume is perfectly suitable for winter and does not stain your clothes

Spicy Orchid Perfume is good for any occasion and more suitable for evenings as the fragrance lasts till the next day

Disadvantages:

Spicy Orchid Perfume may be sensitive as it results in headache

Black Orchid Dossier.co Review of fragrance finds that it is not strong and durable when compared with Tom Ford’s perfume of Black Orchid

Most of the time, Spicy Orchid Perfume is out of stock on Dossier.co

Is Black Orchid Effective and Valuable?

Let’s review Spicy Orchid Perfume and its brand to conclude its value for money.

About the brand:

Spicy Orchid Perfume are manufactured and branded by Dossier

Dossier.co has a long time existence of more than nine years

Dossier achieved a great ranking on Alexa, standing at 61,084.

Dossier.co achieved a good trust score of 76%, according to Black Orchid Dossier.co Review

The Dossier brand has a considerable presence on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter

There are more than 22K subscribers of Dossier pages on social media sites

About the product:

The Spicy Orchid Perfume is sold on several shopping sites and social media platforms.

The customer appreciated it as it is very close to Tom Ford’s perfume of Black Orchid, an expensive brand.

Spicy Orchid Perfume achieved a positive rating on the internet, YouTube and other social media sites.

Spicy Orchid Perfume from Dossier is a genuine product, and Dossier is an authentic brand.

Customer Black Orchid Dossier.co Review:

263 Spicy Orchid Perfume reviews on Dossier.co give a 4.4/5 star rating. This customer feedback is reflected on several shopping sites also. Likewise, customer reviews on the internet also give a 4.4/5 rating.

Three YouTube reviews about Spicy Orchid Perfume are also positive. There was positive feedback about Spicy Orchid Perfume on Facebook and other social media sites.

Most negative reviews showed that Spicy Orchid Perfume was out of stock, leaked bottles, poor customer service and stained packing.

Conclusion:

Black Orchid Dossier.co Review concludes that it is a legitimate product as many customers had received its delivery and appreciated its quality. The Dossier is also a legitimate brand due to long time existence, good trust score and great ranking on Alexa. Overall, Spicy Orchid Perfume has positive customer reviews, ratings and feedback and a great presence on social media platforms.

