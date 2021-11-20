Blackfirday Reviews {Nov} Is This A Legitimate Website?

The following research on Blackfirday Reviews will give you important details on the legitimacy of this website.

Are you searching for a store which deals in kitchen items, electronics, and other useful stuff? If so, then you must visit Blackfirday.com that is shipping Worldwide. This site has got kitchen products, electronic items and many useful things that a person wants for their house or office.

Also, Blackfirday Reviews are necessary to be kept in mind. And we will share all the details regarding this site. If you are planning to shop for such products, then you must visit this store at least once, so that you can have an idea.

Brief of blackfirday.com

Blackfirday is an online store which deals in cookware and other things we will discuss later. But honestly, this site has a good collection, and one can’t resist buying such products from this site. Here is a list of products they sell:

Coffee maker, kitchen appliances like a microwave.

Printer, televisions, etc

Weber, Z Grills

But initially, the question comes: Is Blackfirday Legit or not? Although this site sells branded television of Sony, Samsung, Lg, etc., what about its legitimacy? Hardly few customers think about the legitimacy of a particular site. But in our opinion, everyone must check important details about such online stores.

Features of Blackfirday.com

Purchase microwaves from https://blackfirday.shop/.

support@targetsales.shop: email address to register any complaint or query.

No idea regarding the location of the company or contact was found.

Shipping time varies according to the country. It might take 10-15 days to deliver the products.

No Blackfirday Reviews are found on the products of blackfirday.com.

Return/ Refund/Exchange Policy:

Thirty days warranty to get the defective product repaired.

Fourteen days warranty to return or exchange the products is applicable.

Refunds will take fifteen days to be credited into a bank account.

Payment nodes accepted here are Visa, PayPal, Stripe, Master Card, and Cash on delivery.

Positive highlights

Email is mentioned.

Https protocol is found.

Negative Highlights

No information of address and contact was found.

No reviews of shoppers were found.

Heavy discounts seem fake.

No relevant pages were found on social media.

Is Blackfirday Legit?

This is the most important section of the entire post as it includes all the details regarding this website. Here you will come to know if this is a legit site or not. Sometimes, owners don’t provide important information, or they provide half or incomplete details regarding their sites.

Here are some details that we found about this site:

Domain Registration : 16 November 2021 is the date of creation of this site.

Registrar : GoDaddy Online Services Cayman Islands Ltd. is the registrar of this site.

Customer’s opinion : we found no Blackfirday Reviews on their collections.

A score of trust : 1% is the trust score which is quite low.

Social pages : there are no pages of social media found on any platform.

Data security : safe transfer of facts and data through HTTPS.

Privacy policy : a quite good privacy policy is available.

All this information is essential to share with the shoppers so that they must read this section and can judge the accuracy of these sites. They should not trust these sites blindly as they could cheat you. So before sharing any personal information, read this section.

Blackfirday Reviews

Based on this article, we found that the owner had shared many details regarding privacy policies and other information like email. But they lacked in providing location and phone number, and there were no customer reviews available on their collection. Also, no social media pages were there on any platform. It had the least popularity as per the Rank of Alexa. It means very few shoppers visited this site. It is advisable that you must read all the terms and conditions before ordering.

Final Summary

Based on Blackfirday Reviews, we conclude that this website has a low life expectancy and quite low trust score, and some information is still not mentioned, which makes it a suspicious site. One cannot trust it blindly but can order any item at their own risk. More details about Microwave can be viewed on this link.

