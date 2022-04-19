Blair Wordle {April} Check The Correct Answer Here!

Did you play Wordle 303? Do you think Blair Wordle is the correct answer? Let us find out!

Do you play Wordle daily? Did you guess the correct Wordle 303 answer? We know that you must be confused between a few options and wondering which one is correct. And if this is the case, you have come to the right place!

The Worldwide popular game Wordle has made people guess several difficult and easy words within a limited number of tries. Some players guess the word easily; however, others need a little outside help. For example, in Wordle puzzle 303, the players could pick up a few hints for the answer. Was Blair Wordle one of them? Let’s find out!

Is Blair one of the scrabble words?

Recently, the word Blair was searched by a lot of people. The term was trending, and other users were confused about why. We inform you that recently, the Wordle word for the day was somewhat similar to ‘Blair’ in different aspects.

Some players thought that the correct answer would be Blair, and therefore, they started searching if this word was an actual English word or a simple Scrabble word. And the answer to their question Is Blair a Scrabble Word is that Blair is neither a scrabble word nor is it the right answer to Wordle 303.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a Worldwide popular web-based word game, an interesting brain-cleansing game that has received enormous love and support from the players. The game became popular within a few days, especially when players could share their daily scores on Twitter.

Several well-known personalities have now expressed their addiction to this word game published by the New York Times Company. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and launched publicly in October 2021.

More about Blair Wordle:

On 18 April 2022, the day started with a new word to be guessed by the players globally. The Wordle 303 was a little difficult to solve; however, players were able to collect several hints and clues about the word within some tries.

The original answer to this day’s Wordle rhymed with ‘Blair,’ and the word is also the last name of the famous iconic character from WWE games. Did this help you in guessing the correct answer? Do not worry because here is the correct answer: Flair. Since the answer to Is Blair a Scrabble Word is no, Blair couldn’t have been the answer.

About today’s Wordle puzzle:

If you haven’t started to solve today’s Wordle puzzle and want to know more hints and clues, we are here to help you. Wordle 304 is a five-letter word with two vowels separated by a consonant. There is no repetition of any letter in today’s Wordle word. Also, the middle letter of today’s word is Y. The word relates to a specific space at a building’s entrance.

Final Words:

Blair Wordle was recently trending because the correct Wordle was rhyming with the same word. However, some players couldn’t guess the correct word and thought Blair was a scrabble word. Wordle is the new word game that everybody loves, and we inform you of the latest details about it!

Were you able to guess the correct answer? Comment it below!

