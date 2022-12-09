5 Top Blockchain Certifications to Get You Started in 2023

Blockchain certification courses are the most in-demand resources for aspiring professionals. Find the top blockchain certifications you must pursue in 2023.

Blockchain has turned the tide of technological innovation in recent times with prolific improvements in value advantages of technology. The decentralized ledger technology has enabled secure and transparent exchange of information as well as financial transactions. On top of it, many organizations worldwide are reinventing their business models to adopt blockchain technology.

Reliable blockchain certification could help you capitalize on the potential of the thriving blockchain job market. If you want to become a blockchain professional, certifications can serve as crucial tools for career development. However, you need to pick credible certification programs which can ensure that you get promising recognition in the blockchain industry. The following post helps you uncover key information about five blockchain certifications you should pursue to start working in the blockchain industry in 2023.

How Can You Find Reliable Blockchain Certifications?

One of the important questions on your minds right now must be about the selection of a platform for blockchain certifications. You can come across many platforms claiming to offer the top blockchain certifications all over the internet. However, you can distinguish a credible blockchain training and certification provider on the grounds of the quality of their training resources. In addition, you could also check many other factors, such as types of skills and concepts covered in the certifications.

Top Blockchain Certifications for You in 2023

101 Blockchains is one of the pioneers in blockchain training and certification, with an assortment of promising certifications for every aspiring professional. Here are some of the best certification programs you should pursue in 2023.

Certified Enterprise Blockchain Professional

As blockchain adoption gains momentum across different industries, the demand for certified blockchain experts will be inevitable. Organizations would need blockchain professionals to guide them through the complex mazes of blockchain technology and its use cases. CEBP is one of the best blockchain certifications to prepare for the role of a blockchain professional capable of defining the ideal solutions required for blockchain transformation. The certification training course reflects on fundamental concepts of blockchain as well as the basics of blockchain platforms used by businesses.

Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect

The growth of the blockchain ecosystem clearly indicates that the number of applications is increasing. You can pursue a career in blockchain in role of blockchain architect or developer with the CEBA certification. The Certified Enterprise Blockchain Architect certification focuses on modeling blockchain platforms for specific use cases. One of the striking aspects of the CEBA certification training course refers to the skills for developing technical specifications and design of a blockchain solution.

Certified Blockchain Security Expert

The domain of blockchain is not invulnerable to security risks, thereby calling for security experts in the field. One of the reliable blockchain certification courses for developing your identity as a blockchain security professional would be the Certified Blockchain Security Expert certification. The best highlight of CBSE certification is the emphasis on assessment of security threats at multiple levels of blockchain solutions. In addition, the CBSE credential is an effective addition to the professional portfolio of a blockchain developer.

Certified NFT Professional

The year 2023 will also spell many new innovative advancements in the domain of non-fungible tokens. NFTs have emerged as revolutionary digital assets capable of offering new definitions for the use of blockchain. The Certified NFT Professional certification is different from any regular blockchain certification with its emphasis on a new asset class. The CNFTP certification training course not only helps you learn about NFT basics, their origins and the technology behind them but also how to create NFT collections.

Certified Metaverse Professional

The Certified Metaverse Professional or CMP certification is another proven entry among the top blockchain certifications you should pursue in 2023. Metaverse is the next big application of blockchain and most probably the frontrunner for the immersive web3 experiences of future. The CMP certification helps you specialize in the fundamentals of the metaverse alongside the technologies which make the metaverse. In addition, the certification training course also covers details about the interconnection between metaverse, NFTs and blockchain.

You could also find another professional certification, i.e., Certified Web3 Professional, which would become more relevant in 2023.

Final Words

The best blockchain certifications offered by 101 Blockchains could help you enter the industry in 2023. Each certification emphasizes different topics and uses cases of blockchain while preparing you for professional roles. At the same time, you can also find certifications on innovative topics such as NFTs and the metaverse. Learn more about the certifications and their content before you take the first step toward your blockchain career now.