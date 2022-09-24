How Do You Use Blue Clay Mask?- Read The Essential Facts

Preparing a Blue Clay Mask is one of the easiest ways to gain glowing skin. It helps you elevate your skin to a glowing, smooth, and youthful one within no time!

The Blue Clay Mask’s benefits are unparalleled and can help you for your lifetime!

Read this article to know how you could use this magical hack in some super easy steps and get your skin glowing like no other!

What Is Blue Clay?

Blue Clay is an excessively rich mineral clay with excellent antibacterial, anti0inflammatory, and regenerative properties. It traces every single important element and can be found around lake Yester in Siberia.

It encourages great functions of absorption, stimulation, and other oxygenating properties. It is a purely natural powder, which is crushed and dried well for various cosmetic products. It works as an important portion of the ingredients and is capable of bringing remarkable differences.

Benefits Of Using Blue Clay Mask

Blue Clay Mask works as an excellent element in bringing in remarkable differences in one’s skin textures with its gentleness and restoring abilities. It is one of the most traditionally used clays, which can cure skin issues like acne, dark spots, better skin texture, and much more.

Let’s take a detailed glance at the blue clay mask benefits for skin that you could get!

Brightens Your Skin

The Blue Clay mask works effectively in delivering bright skin and in getting rid of the dull complexion you might have developed. Your skin can get back to normal with this mark as it contains a high quantity of saline matter which helps nourish the skin. It also includes an appreciable amount of concentration of vitamins and minerals, which can aid in the brightness and make your skin glow.

Helps In Keeping A Balance And Makes The Skin Tone Even

If you have oily skin, you should consider making Blue Clay Mask a part of your skincare routine.

The clay helps regulate the sebum secretion rate without stripping off the skin. When excess oil gets removed from the skin, the skin gets clearer and refreshes.

This fresh look automatically gives your face a whitened, fresh glow, giving it a youthful touch.

Has Loads Of Minerals In It

Blue clay has been gifted with many beneficial minerals for your skin health. Elements like calcium, silicon, zinc, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus can be easily found here.

It makes your skin look clearer and more refreshing. The skin becomes softer and hydrated, and its effect is long-lasting. Blue Clay Masks work as an excellent choice for the various minerals and the benefits it comes with.

Detoxifies Your Skin And Gives A Cleansing Effect

Blue Clay has abilities to get deeper into the layers of your skin pores and helps you get rid of dirt, excess oil, bacteria, or any other impurity. These germs tend to cause breakouts.

Blue Clay also helps boost great cleansing and detoxifying qualities, eventually getting you rid of blackheads, clogged pores, or fighting against a dull complexion.

Has Amazing Skin Healing Properties

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of Blue Clay work magically and helps immensely in the curing of mild skin conditions like rosacea, acne, and many more.

The efficient healing qualities of the clay help reduce flakiness and redness on the skin.

Your skin becomes smooth because of the Blue Clay mask’s soothing properties.

Apart from the advantages, we have discussed here, using a Blue Clay Mask will help you achieve skin with no fine lines, wrinkles, or signs of aging. It shall also work as a natural exfoliant that helps keep your skin brighter and more glowing.

What Are The Various Types Of Blue Clay Masks Available?

There are six various kinds of DIY masks that you could try out for yourself. They are easy to do with minimal requirements and can give effective results in no time!

Hydrating Blue Clay Mask

You will need 2 tbsp French Blue Clay, 2.5 tbsp Aloe Vera Gel, 1 tbsp Fractionated Coconut Oil and three drops of any essential oil.

Blue Clay Honey Face Mask

The ingredients required are 2 tbsp French blue clay, 3 tbsp goat milk powder, 2.5 tbsp aloe vera gel, 1 tbsp honey, and 1 tbsp fractionated coconut oil.

Yogurt Blue Clay Mask

For preparing this mask, you need 2 tbsp plain yogurt and 1/2 tbsp French Blue clay.

Blue Clay Hyaluronic Acid Mask

2 tbsp of French blue clay, 2 tbsp of hyaluronic acid powder, 2.5 tbsp of aloe vera gel, 1 tbsp of fractionated coconut oil, and 2 Vitamin E capsules shall be needed for preparing this mask.

Blue Clay Green Tea Clay Face Mask

The ingredients for this mask include 2 tbsp French blue clay, 1/2 tbsp matcha green tea powder, 2.5 tbsp aloe vera gel, and 1 tbsp fractionated coconut oil.

Blue Clay Spirulina Face Mask

You shall need 2 tbsp French blue clay, 2 tbsp blue spirulina powder, 2.5 tbsp aloe vera gel, and 1 tbsp fractionated coconut oil for preparing this mask.

From this list mentioned above of masks, choose the one most convenient for you and get going with regular masks for brighter skin!

Next, thoroughly blend the clay and other mentioned DRY ingredients in some non-metal bowl. Continue to pour the liquid ingredients and mix them well. There goes your mask, all ready to be applied!

How Do You Use A Blue Clay Mask?

For using a Blue Clay Mask, you can follow the procedure mentioned below:

Put a thin layer of the blue clay mask on your face. Let the layer rest for 8-10 minutes. Wash it off with warm water. Apply face serum, facial oil, or moisturizer after that.

Applying the mask once or twice a week is sufficient for getting the best results!

Your Mask Is All Ready!

Preparing a Blue Clay Mask at home is simple and does not take up much of your time. Try making the one most suitable for you and get amazing results within a few weeks.

Start with a Patch test if it is the first time you use a Blue Clay Mask. Enjoy your glowing and young skin after that!

