Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Accident {May} Know Details!

Are you discovering the Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Accident strings?

Do you know about a bullying video publicly released in the 1980s? If you are interested to know, kindly follow up on the underlying passages. Karate is a martial art originally discovered in Japan. Moreover, the art involves battling and protecting using body movements, including kicks and punches.

But, if someone misuses the skills against innocents, it turns out to be a threat to society. An identical scenario was noticed and protested by numerous United States people. So, let us begin discussing Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Accident to learn more.

Illustrating The Incident

As per a recent thread, a heartbreaking video of 13th December 1984 was released in 2009. In addition, the video highlighted that a man was badly injured by Bobby Joe Blythe, the owner of a Dumfries-based dojo and a sixth-degree black belt during that time.

According to the video, the incident began when a person entered the dojo to show his moves and skills. Afterward, Bobby sarcastically introduces the man having the 10th-grade red belt and Jesus’s student. However, the video showed Bobby and some students beating the man severely.

Further Details On Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Incident

Despite the man’s requests, they hit him continuously till he became unconscious. Later on, as per the tape, they threw him outside the dojo. The whole video was very disturbing that left many individuals in anger. However, the six-minute tape was published over a YouTube channel named bobbyjoeblythe007 with the ‘Jesus Taught Me’ title. Soon after the video’s release, people started inquiring about the man.

But, a source revealed that a police officer met the man a few days after the incident and stated that he was a migrant. Also, the Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Incident thread highlighted that the homeless man disappeared for about two weeks soon after being beaten. Also, we have discovered his identity yet on any social platforms.

Public Comments On The Video

The YouTube video attained several views where most people raised questions about the owner and seemed angry. Some individuals also came forward to provide justice to the sufferer, but unfortunately, none succeeded. For example, a Facebook page, Justice 4 Kung Fu Guy, was created by offenders, which hasn’t any latest posts.

From a source, we noticed that Bobby is currently residing in Hanford and has stopped being a martial art teacher. Also, the Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Accident thread expressed that in 2003 and 2011, he went through a severe crash with head wounds. Therefore, we suggest you not abuse or hurt someone, either physically, to sustain the well-being of society.

The Final Verdict

This write-up displayed the disturbing video of 1984, showing Bobby Joe Blythe and his followers beating a challenged man. We have only illustrated the topic for educational purposes, and the details are collected from online threads. Learn the threads to karate here.

What is your view on the Bobby Blythe Karate Dojo Accident?

