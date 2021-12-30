Bonaloty Reviews {Dec 2021} Is Online Shopping A Scam?

If you are also looking for an online website to place orders for sports clothing and equipment, read this article to get the details for Bonaloty Reviews.

Are you looking out for websites dealing with sports and adventure items? How to place orders from the online platforms? How to confirm the legitimacy of these online platforms?

In this article below, we will reveal the details for an online website that has its hype worldwide, dealing with sports and adventure gear products. All the details for this platform have been revealed in the pointers below.

Scroll down to the headers mentioned below to get full details for Bonaloty Reviews, revealing if the site is worth placing the orders or not.

What is Bonaloty?

Bonaloty is an online website that claims to deal with the best quality and high-end adventure and sports products. Their main categories include the options for clothing, sportswear, footwear, tactical outfit and outdoor footwear. Other than this, the portal also provides options for daily shoes, hiking and running gears, cycling options, water sport, snowboarding, skinning and heated clothing options.

Moreover, the website claims to have the best qualities in all standard sizes for their customers. By moving forward in this article to get the answers for Is Bonaloty Legit, you will be able to conclude whether the same is a safe spot or not.

Specifications of the Website:

Website: The website deals with sports and other related products.

URL: https://www.bonaloty.com/

Email: service@ bonaloty.com

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London.

Contact Number: Not Mentioned on the Platform.

Shipping Time: The website takes 3-5 days to ship their orders.

Shipping Cost: Free Delivery on Orders above $70.

Delivery: Delivered within 5-10 Business Days.

Returns/Exchange: The website offers a 14-day return policy.

Refund: Initiated after inspecting the returns.

Cancellation: All the orders can be canceled within 24 hours of order placement.

Mode of Payment: VISA, Master Card, AMEX.

To get clarity for Bonaloty Reviews, dig into the pros and cons of the platform to get unbiased clarity for the website’s authenticity.

Positive Aspects of the Platform:

The website provides multiple options for different games and activities clothing.

All the options from this platform are available in multiple standard sizes.

The website claims to offer the best quality for their products at the best prices.

What are the negative aspects of the website?

The website’s product does not have any details mentioned on the webpage.

Social Media Presence for the platform is not found.

We cannot fetch any details for this website on the online portal.

Is Bonaloty Legit?

We have reviewed all the pointers for this website’s legitimacy and have summed them in the pointers below for your better clarity. Let’s dig into the details to know more.

Domain Age of the Platform: The domain for this platform was registered only a few days ago, which was back on 12th December 2021 only.

Trust Score of the Website: Trust Score for the platform is below 10%, therefore putting the same under the high-risk portal.

Alexa Ranking: Alexa ranking for the website is not fetched yet, as there are no details for the same found online.

Bonaloty Reviews: Reviews for this online website are missing over the internet and on the website.

Payment Gateways of the Platform: The platform accepts multiple payment modes, making it easy for the customers to place their orders.

Policies for the Platform: The website has detailed all its policies.

Social Media Presence of the Website: We cannot fetch the platform’s social media presence.

Genuineness of the Website’s Content: Most of the content for this website is copied from other platforms, thereby doubting its authenticity.

Bonaloty Reviews:

We have explored all the available links for the platform and cannot fetch any customer reviews for the portal yet. Many of its customers on the internet or the website have not appreciated the portal.

Final Verdict:

This article revealed all the facts for a website dealing with sports and other products. Based on our research for Bonaloty Reviews, we put this portal under the newly launched category and advise our readers not to place any orders from the portal yet.

Have you placed aby order from this website yet? Please share your views about the portal in the comments below.

