Bonucistore Com Reviews {Jan} Check If It Is Legit?

Are you in need of any necessities like glasses, car net bags, etc.? If you are, Bonucistore shop in the United States can help you solve your problem. You can shop for many items that are included in our necessities.

Bonucistore com Reviews will guide you on features, positive, negative, legitimacy, and how you can save yourself from any scamming.

Brief of Bonucistore shop

Bonucistore shop, an e-commerce store, sells various products through their website. This shop has got a marvelous collection of various goods. You will never find such useful products anywhere else. Let’s have a look at the items they have:

Printed t-shirts

Glasses

Hoodies

Mugs

Phone cases, stickers

Face masks, posters

Car net Bags

This article has given you details on their items. Further, we will discuss Bonucistore com Reviews, which will aid in judging the safety standards of this store. Not only this, we will discuss everything about its social media availability, trust factors, privacy policy, information regarding their registration, etc. All you need to do is stay connected with us till the last of this article. We want to save our readers and people of this world from any fraud and scam.

Features of Bonucistore shop

Purchase car net bags from https://www.bonucistore.com/ .

Contact through email: support@bonucistore.com.

Calling details: 1-833-933-1816

Location: 2900 Shadeland Ave B1 Suite, IN 46219, Indianapolis.

Positive Bonucistore com Reviews were available on some products of Bonucistore shop, but no such reviews can be seen on other pages of the internet.

Return/ refund policy:

Shoppers must submit their claims for returns within fifteen days through an online form.

Return claims are reviewed within 72 hours. And replace/refund will be given within 5-10 business days.

Shipping depends on the type of product your order. It would take a maximum of 20 days to ship your order.

Sofort, Giropay, PayPal, Credit card, Debit Card are modes to pay for your order.

Positive Highlights

Email, calling number, and location is available.

SSL and HTTPS are used for safety.

The orders are tracked through the tracking number.

Negative Highlights

The owner’s name is not shown.

Positive Bonucistore com Reviews on products look fake.

No availability on social media was found.

Is Bonucistore Legit?

This store has provided much information that we have already discussed in the previous paragraphs, but this is right time to provide some necessary legitimacy details regarding this store that will guide on its accuracy and reliability and legitimacy. So, let us discuss:

Domain life : The site was newly registered on January 1, 2022. Bonucistore was registered just ten days back.

Registrar : The Bonucistore’s registrar is NameCheap, Inc.

Trust score : Bonucistore got a 1% index of trust. This site is very hard to trust as its index lies in a Very Poor Bracket.

Customer’s response : We could find positive Bonucistore com Reviews and ratings on the items, but they looked imaginary as there are no such reviews found on other internet sites.

Social media : This store has zero pages on any social media platforms. This means it does not gain any mass popularity on social media.

Data safety: SSL and HTTPS server are used to protect the information shared through the internet.

Privacy policy : Policies were mentioned in the layout, but an exchange and order cancellation policy was not found. Other policies were found on the website.

Missing information : The owner’s name is not found in any section of this store. Other details were found conveniently.

Bonucistore com Reviews

Beginning with the contact details, this store has mentioned all the relevant contact details like email and phone number. Location was also found. The owner’s name was hidden. Social media pages were unavailable on any platform. Many good reviews and ratings gave this store a pretended look as no such reviews were found on any internet sites.

This site is not very attractive and popular in Alexa, and it also got a poor ranking. If you got scammed, you could get your money back on credit card scams by clicking here.

Final Summary

Based on Bonucistore com Reviews, this site was registered ten days back. This is not a trustworthy store as it also has got poor trust factor. Its short life and poor trust score make this store unsafe to use. You can check details on Face Mask on this link.

If scammed on PayPal, please check this post to secure yourself.