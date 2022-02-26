Bostin Loyd Cycle (Feb) Know The Reason For His Death!

This article shares information on the latest update regarding the Bostin Loyd Cycle and tells you the cause of the death and other important facts of the case.

Do you know about the latest news regarding the death of a famous bodybuilder? Are you looking for the reason behind the unexpected death of one of the fittest people? Many fans of bodybuilding sports in the United States and many other countries are shocked after hearing this news.

In this article, we will tell you about the Bostin Loyd Cycle along with the possible reasons for his death. So, let’s find out.

Who was Bostin Loyd?

Bostin Loyd was one of the most outspoken people in the bodybuilding industry who didn’t fear sharing his supplement cycle with the world. On the contrary, he’s always very open towards using the performance-enhancing substance or ‘Steroids’.

He was one of the most hardworking bodybuilders in the industry. However, due to his openness regarding his supplement chain and enhancing drugs, many supplement brands ignored him for sponsorship and many people also criticized him for his actions.

However, people are shocked after hearing Bostin Loyd Death. Read the article till the end to know the reasons.

Is the steroid cycle cause of death?

There is heavy criticism on the internet regarding using the steroid and supplement cycle. People say that most bodybuilders die because of the steroids or performance-enhanced drug cycle.

According to the reports and sources, the reason for the death is kidney failure, as it is said that Bostin Loyd was suffering from stage 5 kidney failures and waiting for a possible kidney transplant. Many controversies take place towards his steroid cycle and other supplements.

Bostin Loyd Cycle and supplements

Bostin Loyd became the first bodybuilder of the United States who officially released his steroid cycle on social media, and because of this, he received many negative comments towards this step. As a result, many renowned brands ignored him for years for sponsorship and advertisement.

Here is some of the information regarding the steroid cycle:

300 test cyp EOD

100 Test Prop EOD

100 Primo E EOD

250 EQ EOD

50 Tren A EOD

75 Tren A EOD

Through his youtube video, you will get to know better about it.

What was the cause of Bostin Loyd’s Kidney Failure?

It is said that Bostin Loyd Cycle is the main reason for his kidney failure as he uses heavy drugs like peptide (Adipotide) which affects his internal organs. He died at the age of 29, leaving his wife and son behind.

He was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure in October 2020, and till then, he was fighting the problem while maintaining his physique. Unfortunately, he died on February 25th, 2022. However, the paramedics have not yet revealed the main cause of death.

Wrapping it up

With the above information, we can conclude that Bostin Loyd’s death is hard to accept for his loved ones and his fans. Also, people criticise the Bostin Loyd Cycle as many think it is the main cause of death.

What do you think of Bostin Loyd’s sudden death? Share your views in the comment section.

