Break My Shell Ka Merikan {Aug 2022} Free Online Link!

About Break My Shell by K.A. Merikan

Break My Shell is a book that deals with the romance of the same gender. Here the story revolves around two men, Dayton and Max. Dayton is a great employee when it comes to his profession. He is punctual in his work. He is a good waiter, cleaner and a perfect example of a receptionist. He has also been awarded the employee of the month for outstanding service.

But amidst all these positive qualities, there lies a deep dark side. You can read the book Break My Shell Ka Merikan Free Online (link attached in conclusion) to know the whole story. You can read this book now without any expense. The story goes this way, Dayton has a very filthy and abnormal bodily desire, and he finds a way to express this desire to Max; a man sentenced jailed for the murder of three men, which can be guessed that he could ever come outside the jail.

Dayton wrote about his fantasies in the letter. However, after coming out of jail, Max comes to Dayton, asking for everything he had written earlier in the letter to Dayton. But Dayton is not ready to give indulgence to Max at present. To read the full story, please check the internet.

Break My Shell Ka Merikan Reviews

At Amazon, customers give an excellent rating to this book. This book has obtained four stars out of 5, which means the customers are happy after reading “Break My Shell.” On Goodreads, this book has got 3.45 out of 5 which is also good.

People shower their praise on both these sites for the book. Some write the story well, and reading the story is like having fun. Kat and Agnes Merikan are called Ka Merikan. They are not sisters. They are not a couple as well.

Specific Details On Break My Shell Ka Merikan Free Online

Books Name: Break My Shell

Books Author: K. A. Merikan

Publisher: Publishing house is Acerbi & Villani Ltd.

Publication Date: 2016, 5th December

Language: English

Size Of The File: 2944 KB

Total Pages: 153 pages

Screen Reader: Present

Conclusion

From the above discussion, we have learnt about an outline story of the discussed book, Break My shell. After reading the reviews, we understood that the book’s story is unusual, but readers enjoy it while reading this book.

Do you like reading this kind of book dealing with unusual stories like Break My Shell Ka Merikan? Let us know in the comment box.

