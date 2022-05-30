Brewestic Scam (May 2022) Check Detailed Reviews Here!

In this post, we have made a full analyzed review of the Brewestic site to evaluate Is Brewestic Scam or Legit.

Are you an espresso addict? If yes, then a new coffee maker brand named Brewestic has emerged in the United States. You can buy their product from their site.

But before buying any coffee maker from the site, you must analyze whether Brewestic Scam or legit. As a result, in this article, we give a full review of the online portal for our readers in an effort to support them make a more accurate buying decision. This evaluation will go through all of the core elements of the digital platform.

Legitimacy of the Brewestic site

Creation of Domain Date: Brewestic online shop’s domain name was acquired on April 24, 2022.

Website Expiry: The web portal’s domain will expire on April 24, 2023.

Website Age: The domain is one month and six days old.

Alexa Rank: The Brewestic site has an Alexa Rank of 1729620, which should be highlighted in Brewestic Reviews .

Trust Rank: With a trust rating of 2%, the site has a low level of trustworthiness. An online portal with such a low trust index cannot be trusted.

Country of Origin: Brewestic is located in the United States, according to Whois data.

Data Security: The site’s data is somewhat protected thanks to a detected HTTPs protocol.

Threat Profile: 64/100.

Spam Score: 19/100.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 46/100.

Malware Score: 50/100.

Phishing Score: 64/100.

Social Relations: As of this assessment, the website has no social accounts. As a result, it fails to make social involvement, which is among the determining elements in authenticity assessment.

Brief Check on Is Brewestic Scam or Legit

The Brewestic website is an online shopping portal dedicated to the Brewestic brand. Brewestic is the latest coffee maker brand that debuted in mid-2021. According to the website, the firm is still in its early stages, with only 16 employees employed by Brewestic. The website sells its items at a low cost with significant discounts. As the site is very new, presently, they offer only two products.

Product Category of the Brewestic site

Brew Maestro by Brewestic Coffee Maker

Brewestic Pack of 40 Brew Pods – Medium Roast

The characteristics of the internet portal are the next point to consider in our analysis of Is Brewestic Scam or Legit. Following the research of site characteristics, we must determine the site’s advantages and disadvantages. Finally, before leaving a final comment on the site, we must discuss the site’s customer feedback.

Features of Brewetsic

Purchase items at https://brewestic.com/

E-mail: hello@brewestic.com

Address: There is no indication of an address.

Owner’s information: The owner’s information on the websites is kept private.

Links to Social Media: There are no social media accounts related to the Brewestic web retailer. Having no social media profiles is a major red signal, and these factors must be acknowledged in the process of calculating Is Brewestic Scam or Legit.

Delivery Terms: Shipping fee is $10 – $14 below $40 orders and over $40 no delivery fee charged.

Terms of Service: Plagiarized.

Policy on Privacy: Plagiarized.

Shipping Policy: Within the US, the web portal’s shipping period is 3-10 days.

Tracking of products: Orders can be tracked from the on-site tracker.

Cancellation Rule: Not present.

Returns: Allowed within 30 days. But buyers are responsible for shipping expenses.

Refund Policy: Issued post-inspection.

Methods of Payment: No information available.

Positive Highlight

Orders over $40 qualify for free delivery.

Guarantees a 30-day return.

Negative Highlight

Cancellation not accepted.

Payment methods are not stated.

All returns are subject to a shipping cost.

Customer Feedback

There are no Brewestic Reviews & mentions of Brewestic on social sites. On the internet, only a negative consumer review was identified. Furthermore, a few internet reviews described it as dubious.

Many YouTube reviews of the Brewestic website reports that it is a scam with a low Alexa rank. So, we strongly advise learning information regarding Credit Card Scams.

Final Verdict

According to our evaluations, the Brewestic internet platform is a fraud. The website also has a high danger profile, a poor trust profile, negative reviews, and little social interaction. As a result, we strongly advise readers to ignore it. We also encourage you to learn about PayPal Frauds.

