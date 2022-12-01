How to Bring Lost Leads Back: 6 Mind-Blowing Ideas

When you advertise your product or service, various people see it, from those who are interested in your ad to those who are not. Marketers call them “hot,” “warm,” and “cold” potential buyers (leads).

According to statistics, “hot” leads are less than 20%! These people know what they want, and they are looking for it – whether it is a new phone, an essay writing service, or dentistry. And they usually understand which brand they are interested in. It is these people that your website or landing page converts into buyers.

However, not all 20% of the leads will become buyers. One should understand that a website or a landing page has a limit to its effectiveness. If the site is created correctly from the point of view of sales psychology, design, copywriting, etc., there is a high probability that it will be able to convert this 20% of buyers into a sale with a probability of 15 to 40 percent. Actually, 15-40% of “hot” leads make a purchase immediately.

A large part of people who visit your site do not buy anything and leave. And you irrevocably lose the opportunity to communicate with these people further. You don’t have any contact left. And you can’t text or call them to offer something else or tell them about a promotion, discount, or special offer. For you, they are forever lost potential buyers and lost money.

If you don’t agree to lose almost half of all potential customers, we are going to suggest ways to help you get your leads back.

Fix Your Website

In order to deal with the problem of lost leads and abandoned carts, it is necessary to eliminate all technical problems on the site. If the website works properly, customers will have no problems with the following:

payment

entering data

finding the right product.

For the users not to leave the site without a purchase, offer them favorable delivery conditions, a good price, and reduce the number of additional payments. Do not burden the potential client with mandatory registration and the need to fill in countless information fields.

Build Funnels

It’s rare that a consumer’s journey to conversion on a website consists of only one step. On average, depending on the characteristics of the market and the product promotion strategy, the path to conversion lasts from 3 to 8 points of contact between a potential client and the company.

Only through a competent funnel can you stay in touch with the leads you lost when they visited your website. How many leads you will bring back depends on the specialists who work on the funnel. Architect of sales tunnels is actually one of the promising careers in marketing. This field of work is quite new, but it is growing quickly.

So, with the sales funnel, when we introduce a potential subscriber to the bot, they immediately enter the database. Automatic message chains start for them, the online manager can contact them immediately in chat. And contact numbers are collected for further communication.

Even if the customer leaves the site without buying anything, the funnel continues its action and leads them to purchase by sending various offers. Of course, a sales funnel cannot guarantee sales. It also has its own conversion. And the higher the class of specialists who create such funnels, the better they sell.

WebPush Notifications

You can return the client to the site as quickly as possible with the help of personalized push messages literally a few minutes after they left the basket. If the scenario is not completed, there is an option to set up a reminder with a special discount to further motivate a visitor to complete the order.

Web pushers could be used as an auxiliary channel. This is one of the marketing fundamentals and is used very often. The user receives complete information with a list of all bonuses in the mail or in messengers, and the push message acts as a reminder that most often comes across.

Do not abuse popups so that your offer does not lose its attractiveness in the eyes of the client. Test different types of popups to find the most effective one.

Send Emails

Remind lost visitors about yourself with the help of an email newsletter. If you want to reduce the number of lost leads – collect contacts of your target audience. A greeting letter with a good offer (a discount on the “favorite” product, a promotional code, or other incentives) will remind users about the products they were watching or left in the cart.

To increase the emails’ efficiency, you can set a time limit. This will stimulate user activity. Write the deadline information in the subject line of the email, so it doesn’t go unnoticed.

With all the modern methods of promoting your business, you should not forget about the classic ones. Both email marketing and SMS marketing are still efficient tools. They can both help you kick-start your business or keep it afloat.

Retarget

If you don’t have a lead’s email address, you can try to get them back by setting up remarketing. Using abandoned cart data, you can automatically create ads that will catch up with users who have left your site.

With the help of advertisements, you can remind customers about products left in the cart. When composing your messages, use information about your customers and their behavior:

at what stage of checkout do they leave the site;

what micro-conversions they report in the process.

In the advertisement, you can place the following:

information about the number of products left on the site;

offer a coupon for a discount and free delivery of the order.

Retargeting of abandoned carts and lost leads can be used not only in Google but also via:

social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram);

other services and applications used by the client.

Resort to a Chatbot

Extend a functional site with a chatbot. Some customers leave the cart because they cannot find the following:

the necessary information about the product;

the terms of delivery;

checkout page.

A chatbot with an online consultation will help to deal with this problem and return the user to placing an order.

The advantage of an online consultant is that you offer a high level of customer service and try to better understand their problems and needs.

Final Thoughts

Lost leads will always be a thing. But you can reduce them if you build a proper communication strategy. Spend time learning about the customer and their journey to purchase. Track key ad metrics that allow you to adjust each stage of the interaction with a potential customer. In this way, you will increase the number of conversions and minimize the number of lost leads.