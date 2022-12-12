{Full Watch} Britt Barbie Viral Video: Explore Full Viral Video Details From Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, YouTube, And Twitter

This post on Britt Barbie Viral Video will reveal some facts about the shopping mall’s viral video of Britt Barbie. So, stay connected with us till the last.

Do you follow Britt Barbie on TikTok? She is a famous influencer on TikTok who is followed by millions of people. Recently, her video went viral among people in the United States and people want to search more about Britt Barbie Viral Video. This video was shot in a shopping mall. But, what is there in the video, and why people are standing by Britt? Kindly read everything about the shopping mall video of Britt Barbie.

Shopping Mall Fight Video

Britt Barbie is a renowned influencer and content creator on TikTok. Recently, her fight video in the shopping mall went viral that received more than 10 million audience views and 3 million likes. It was a 21 seconds long video in which she can be seen indulging in a fight with two individuals. As per sources, in the video, two individuals can be seen beating them.

Britt Barbie: Viral On Reddit

Britt Barbie’s video went viral on Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and other social media platforms. Britt can be seen walking in a shopping mall where two individuals passed making some comments. Britt and the couple were moving in opposite directions. As per sources, after hearing the comment, Britt turned her direction and the two people started beating Britt and her partner. This video was shot by some third person and it went viral on several online sites. The audio in the video was not clear. So, we cannot identify what would have been spoken by the two individuals. Everyone started sharing the video with their friends and relatives.

DISCLAIMER: Our team has shared the link to this video in this post. If anyone who has not seen the video can check it from this post. Moreover, it is better if people under 18 should avoid this watching this video.

Who shared the video on Twitter?

A user who might be present at the moment when Britt Barbie got smashed by an unidentified lady shared the video online. @faitheartsuuu was the one who shared the video on Twitter. As a result, netizens started trolling Britt online and they found this video hilarious. People made fun of Britt. The other individuals did not even take a second to start punching the creator.

Social Accounts Of Britt Barbie

Britt Barbie is a popular content creator on TikTok. She is also available on other online platforms like YouTube with around 4.07K subscribers. She got 488K followers on TikTok and her videos crossed millions of views.

Her official Instagram account does not seem to have many followers. However, it is unknown if she had any account on Instagram.

Conclusion

The audience who have not seen the video can check out this video of Britt Barbie fight here.

What are your views on this scenario? Please give your suggestions in the reply section below.

Popularity on Instagram of Britt: Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Britt Barbie?

Ans. Britt Barbie is an influencer and content creator on TikTok. She shares amazing content like funny videos and follows the latest trends.

What is the latest news on Britt Barbie?

Ans. Britt Barbie’s video went viral on social media in which she can be seen being smashed by another woman in the shopping mall.

How many views did this viral video get?

Ans. The viral video got more than 10 million views.

How many subscribers did she have on YouTube?

Ans. She got 4.07K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

