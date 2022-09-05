Building Jenga New York {Sep 2022} Recent Controversy!

If you are curious about the Jenga Tower of New York, you can go through this post to learn details about Building Jenga New York.

Who is the builder of the Jenga Building?

The tower of Jenga was designed by the famous Swiss architecture company Herzog& de Meuron and then named Jenga Tower. The apartments of the building resemble stacked boxes, a unique feature of the building. The tower is made of glass and has a total of 60 floors.

The building was completed in 2017 and has sold out 45 of its units for between US 3.5$ million and US 50$ million since before the start of construction.

Jenga Building Tribeca

The Jenga tower, also known as 56 Leonard Street, is a 250m tall building located around the neighbourhood of Tribeca in New York in Manhattan. Jenga is the tallest tower in Tribeca.

More than 70% of the apartment building was sold out in 2013, and the penthouse was also contracted in 2013 for 47$ million, making it one of the most expensive residential buildings in Manhattan.

All residences or apartments include 2 to 5 bedrooms with their private outdoor area with a sufficient space for other activities for adults and children.

Features of Building Jenga New York:

The luxury apartments provide a lot of facilities for the residents of the locality, Like a pool, Health club, Rooftop terrace, elevator, Business centre, Event room, Children’s Playroom, fitness centre, lounge, Central AC, high rise, Post war, FT Doorman, Concierge etc. are the facilities available for the residents of Jenga Building.

Great spaces and high profile lifestyle is the reality of 56 Leonard street.

Recent controversy related to Jenga Tower?

Jenga buildings are a home for many celebrities and other prominent personalities, so it is only natural for a few incidents here and there to happen at Building Jenga New York.

Yesterday on 4th September, there was news that the CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped from the building leading to his demise. Many cases like this have happened in the past few years.

Pros

The excellent location of the building makes it easier to commute from place to place.

Great Outdoors scenery.

Availability of Fireplaces.

Close to the subway station.

Cons

No garage space.

Lots of apartments.

Final verdict

Overall, it’s a great place to live for any individual or family. Building Jenga New York provides lots of luxury and enjoyment with a good environment. Jenga Building is one of the most popular and expensive residential places worldwide.

