How Do I Become a Business Analyst: A business analyst helps organizations run their businesses better by introducing new technologies or systems to make workflows easier, solve specific problems in the way people work, and analyze data to help understand business problems, among other things. And since companies want business analysts to provide tangible solutions quickly and efficiently, they prefer hiring candidates with better work experience.

Wondering, how does one become a business analyst then? Well, here’s some help to get you started.

Equip Yourself with Basic Business Analysis Skills

May business analysts start their career as graduates with degrees in finance, accounting, business administration, or related courses. So, if you are making a career switch, this might not be a feasible approach for you. Instead, you can familiarize yourself with basic business analysis skills. These include developing business acumen, data analysis, communication, understanding business analysis methodologies, understanding business needs of different industries, etc. The best part? You can learn these basics for free on the internet.

Take a Business Analytics Course

By this point, you have a clear idea of what business analysis entails. So, if you’re ready to commit to it, take a Masters in Business Analytics Course. This does two things-

Updates you with the latest business analysis practices in the industry Gives you additional tools to help you excel at your first business analytics job.

Many offline Business Analytics courses even have dedicated placement drives. This makes it much easier to secure your first business analytics job and get started in the field.

Build a Project Portfolio

Remember, companies are constantly looking for projects that back up your skill sets as a Business Analyst. So, build a portfolio showcasing the same. Not only do practice projects help you sharpen your analytical and technical skills, but they also help you develop soft skills like communication skills, decision making, maintaining interpersonal relationships, and more.

Many Masters in Business Analytics courses already have practice assignments and projects built into their syllabus already. However, you can always do your side projects to polish your skills further.

Get an Advanced Certification

Many employers like seeing at least one Bachelor’s level business degree in your resume when you apply for a role. So, if you have just finished grade twelve, you might want to get a Bachelor’s certification in a related field like statistics, data science, economics, finance, information management, etc. In fact, you can even do a specialized master’s course if employers require it.

However, if you are switching your career, you may want to get an MBA (Masters in Business Administration) with a Business Analytics specialization. This helps you advance your skill-set and give you a competitive advantage during your job search.

Apply for a Job

Once you have the necessary certification and skills, look for internships and entry-level jobs in fields like business, accounting, or finance. This helps you build the experience required to move to a higher-level role.

Parting Thoughts

Sure, the above steps help you become a business analyst. But if you want to be a successful one, you must choose the right Business Analytics Program. Why? Because a good program not only helps you brush up on your business skills but also supports you by helping you access industry-level roles to advance in the field.

Looking for a Master’s in Business Analytics Program? Check the one provided by the D School of Business. Being one of the well-crafted Business Analytics course in India, it provides you with mentoring, top-notch guidance, access to the industry, and even placement support for every student. It doesn’t get better than this. Apply today!