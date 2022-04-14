Buycoolgame Scam {April 2022} Read Detailed Reviews Here

This article provides the best information about a gaming website and also helps viewers to decide is Buycoolgame Scam or legit.

Are you aware and want to read unbiased website reviews before purchasing any products online? Now we are going to discuss the Buycoolgame website. This portal mainly sells e-box and other types of games.

When we all read the news, we came to know that new scams had happened everywhere. Many countries from different regions of the world, especially the United States also face these types of scams on online markets. Therefore, read this article and know detailed information that makes you aware whether Buycoolgame Scam or legit.

Authenticity checking of Buycoolgame!

We need to check a few things which help in knowing about this website’s legitimacy. It is important that we need to collect all the data to conclude.

Many scammers are available on online platforms to scam others. It is easy for scammers to trap new buyers because they don’t know about that domain. Now it will be clear and look few factors for this portal:

Domain date: This website has been working from 10th March 2022. The website’s age is only 1 month.

Alexa Ranking: While doing Buycoolgame Reviews, we learned that this website does not have any Alexa ranking.

Trust Score: The trust score of the platform is only about 1% which makes this website untrustable for buyers who want to buy products.

Plagiarism: Content that has been uploaded on this website is 50 percent unique, and the other 50 percent is copied from other sources.

Domain expiry date: This website domain will expire on 10th March 2023.

Social media handle: No social media profile has not been discovered on this website because they don’t have it.

Customer reviews: No customer has given any reviews on this website. Does it also create a question: is it a Buycoolgame Scam ?

Trust Index score: This website only gains around 20 percent. It is absolutely poor and tough for customers to trust.

Owner Information: No information has been uploaded about the owner.

Contact Details: Yes, contact details are available.

What is Buycoolgame?

It is a platform that deals in selling various types of games on an online platform, various types of unique games can be found in this store. This website knows how to attract people. This is the reason they are offering huge discounts.

After giving discounts and offers, people are looking for a proper answer: is Buycoolgame Scam or legit? To find this answer, we need to look at the specification of this website.

Specifications:

Domain Name: Buycoolgame.com

Alexa ranking: No Alexa ranking is available for this website.

URL Link: https://buycoolgame.com

Email Address of the website: support@blackegame.com

Contact Number: No contact number has been available for this website.

Address: Not uploaded on this website.

Shipping policy: It will take around 3 to 4 days of the business.

Policy of Returning: Products can be returned within 30 days of the completion of purchase.

Policy of Refund: It will take 7 working days to credit your account.

Certification: Yes, this website has HTTPS certification.

PROS and CONS to determine if Buycoolgame Scam or legit!

PROS of Buycoolgame:

The shipping policy of this website is very attractive for customers who prefer this website.

Newsletters are also available on this website, along with email IDs.

For those searching for unique games, this platform is for them.

The return policy of this website is great, and people will prefer this policy.

CONS OF Buycoolgame:

No customer reviews have been found on this website.

No social appearance or social media presences are available for this website.

This website also shares customers’ private data with other service vendors.

Owner information is missing and has not been uploaded till now.

Buycoolgame Reviews!

This website has been functional since last month. Unfortunately, we cannot find any customer reviews on their product page.

This website does not allow its customers to give feedback about the website.

Final Verdict:

As per our research, we came to know that this website sells games online, but the trust score of this website is very poor. Hence it will be tough for customers to trust. We suggest customers look for different alternatives because this website Buycoolgame Scam is not legit.

Please share your opinion about this website in our comment box about this website review.