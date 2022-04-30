Callie Witt Accident {April} Read Incident, Cause Detail

Callie Witt Accident, heart-breaking accident news is from Keeneland 2022 Spring Meet event. Read the full news below to know every detail of the incident.

Have you heard the news about Callie Witt’s accident? Do you know how she died? People across the United States are shocked after hearing the news of the emerging rider’s death, who definitely had a promising future in racing.

Callie Witt was only 20 years old and died on April 29th morning. Let us explore the post below, which talks about Callie Witt Accident and the reason for her death.

Details of the accident and reason for death:

Friday morning brings disheartening news of the accident of Callie Witt. It was the last day of her life, and she now will never be able to see another morning. The incident occurred about 8 a.m. on the last day of Spring Meet when Callie, an exercise rider, conducted a regular ride. Callie Witt was thrown on the unusual training track of Keeneland when the horse changed the stride.

However, the track’s on-site emergency team responded immediately to Callie Witt Accident to treat her. She was brought to the Kentucky Emergency dept. But unfortunately, the doctor responded that she is no longer with us and the reason said was blunt trauma.

Who is Callie Witt?

Witt is a native of Nebraska who moved to Lexington for graduation. She was about to complete her graduation from North American Racing Academy and was also a state champion for the girls wrestling in 2020. She pursued her passion for jockey and registered for a college degree at the same time.

What do Keeneland professionals have to say about the Callie Witt Accident ?

Callie was working for trainer Joe Sharp, and he stated that she had a promising future in racing. We all are broken as she had become so close to us. She had a great determination and cheerfully moved to achieve her aim.

President and CEO of Keeneland stated that we are heartbroken by this huge loss and our prayers are with her family, friends, and entire racing community.

The owner, Carlo Vaccarezza, initiated GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral and memorial.

Moreover, Keeneland conducted a silent moment for Callie Witt Accident and honored her before beginning the closing-day program on Friday.

About a similar incident on the track:

It was the first accident on Lexington field after a long period. Before the Callie accident, it was 1982 when Del Carroll died while racing. He was a trainer and was 62 years old at that time; he fell from the horse and died.

Conclusion:

Support is still in progress, and counseling is available through Keeneland’s chaplaincy program for Callie Witt. It is really a tragic moment as Keeneland loses its one shining champion. You can read here the official details of the incident.

What do you want to say about the Callie Witt Accident? In the comment section below, let us know if you followed the 2022 Spring Meet.

