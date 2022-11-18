What You Should Keep in Mind Before Taking Canadian Train Trips

When we think about traveling by train in North America, our minds often turn to the fabled Amtrak system in the United States. But did you know that Canada also boasts an extensive and well-loved rail network? Train travel is a popular way to see the country, offering breathtaking views of some of Canada’s most iconic scenery. And if you’re looking for an unforgettable Canadian train trip, you should keep a few things in mind before departure.

For instance, what are your travel plans? Will you be exploring the Rockies or traveling through the vast prairies? No matter where your journey takes you, there are some important tips to follow. This blog post will discuss everything you need to know about taking Canadian train trips!

Let’s take a look at these things.

Learn more about the Rocky Mountaineer

What is the best train trip in Canada? The Rocky Mountaineer is one of the most popular Canadian train trips. It runs through British Columbia and Alberta, from Vancouver to Banff. The journey takes you through some of Canada’s most stunning scenery, including the Coastal Mountains, Fraser Canyon, and the Rockies.

The Rocky Mountaineer is a great way to see Canada’s wilderness and wildlife. You might spot bald eagles, bears, elk, or bighorn sheep along the way.

The ideal time of year to visit Canada

When taking the best train rides in Canada, you must choose to go at the right time. The best time for a Canadian train vacation is during the summer months, from June through August. These months offer the most pleasant weather for outdoor activities and provide the longest days for exploring. Keep in mind that peak season also means higher prices for hotels and attractions.

Get your Passport and Visa Early

The most crucial thing you need to do is get your passport and visa in order. Depending on your country of citizenship, you may need a visa to enter Canada. Getting a passport and visa can take some time, so starting early is important.

If you’re taking a train trip crossing the US-Canada border, you’ll need a valid passport. You may also need a tourist visa, depending on your country of citizenship.

Keeping all the Essentials for the Trip

You should keep a few things in mind before taking the best Canadian train trips to make your journey more comfortable. Here is a list of essential items that you should bring with you:

A valid passport

Proof of citizenship

Canadian currency

Credit cards and ATM cards

Comfortable clothing and shoes

Toiletries

Camera

GPS device or map

It is also important to plan your trip in advance by researching the different routes and booking your tickets ahead of time. This will help you avoid any stressful situations or last minute changes.

Become acquainted with the RM Packages Provided: GoldLeaf and

SilverLeaf

It’s critical to be clear about your expectations before embarking on a rail trip. Let me quickly summarize the two bundles that RM offers.

Guests who select the SilverLeaf option can remain in a single-level dome coach with large glass windows. They usually feature two presenters and a tiny outside viewing platform. Lunch and breakfast are delivered right to your seat.

The GoldLeaf option lets you stand up and walk downstairs while allowing guests to wander around in a bi-level dome setting. The highest level seats include full-glass dome panes and a deck for external viewing. You are given the delicious food on the floor level, where full culinary staff can provide you both for lunch and breakfast.

Depending on your budget, you may select your degree of comfort. Additionally, each destination offers a selection of hotels where you can stay. There’s no issue if you begin with a SilverLeaf package. However, if you want to upgrade in the middle of your vacation, simply let your host know and they’ll assist you.

The best train trips in Canada will take you through some of the most varied and beautiful scenery imaginable, whether it’s the Rockies’ towering peaks, the Pacific coast’s pristine waters or the amazing Laurentian forests. Just be sure to research and book early to get the best possible deal.