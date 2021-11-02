Cantlow Reviews {Nov 2021} Is It Legit Or Another Scam!

This article is about Cantlow Reviews, and you must read this entire article, which will help you make a wise decision regarding shopping.

Are you looking forward to Christmas and New year shopping? You may get hundreds of shopping sites for online shopping, and there are hot sales with huge discounts.

We will discuss the site Cantlow.com, and here in this article, you will get to know all the legitimacy checkpoints along with Cantlow Reviews so that you can decide whether to show from this site or not. People worldwide, including Ireland, the United States, and the United Kingdom, search for customer reviews.

About Cantlow. com site:

The site has been designed for online shopping, and here you can shop all the items related to Christmas celebrations. Along with this, you can shop men’s and women’s wear for New Year and Halloween parties.

Products Category List:

Men’s Fashion: Sweater coat, Cardigan, Jackets, Hoodies.

Women’s Fashion: Dresses, Witch hats, Maxi dresses, Coat, Scarf, Gloves and Boots.

Christmas sale: Decorating items.

Is Cantlow Legit? This question arises after knowing there are many products with huge discounts and buying bulk and getting one free option for customers. The sit looks legit based on the contact us section as they have mentioned full contact details.

Let’s explore more to know.

Specifications of the Cantlow Site:

The site was launched on 16th August 2021, just a few months back and expires in 2022.

Domain name – it is mentioned Mjm Ours on the official site.

Regitration numer – 814001541.

The site has a valid https connection- https://www.cantlow.com/

Physical address – 2 Square Saint Marsal, 66100 Perpignan France.

Cantlow Reviews : No reviews on the internet.

Email – cs@engellant.com

PayPal is the only method.

Shipping Policy: 15 to 20 business days.

No Social Media presence.

Fourteen days return and refund policies.

Content Quality is plagiarized.

Only 2% of trust score and the business trust ranking is 28.1.

Pros:

The site has provided a secure mode of payment that is PayPal.

Full contact details.

Valid HTTPS connection.

Discounts on most of the products.

Cons:

Contact details are fake.

Newly registered site.

Discounts on products seem suspicious.

Low trust score.

Not ranked by Alexa.

No social media presence.

Is Cantlow Legit?

Shopping from unfamiliar sites is always risky. Many sites get created by scammers to cheat innocent people. The scam sites offer significant discounts to attract customers. Before purchasing, every site has to be evaluated thoroughly.

Let’s check the highlighted points of the Cantlow site:

Recently registered a few months back just for one year. (16th August 2021)

No owner identity and year of establishment.

Fake company name and registration number.

Contact details are fake and cannot be copied and checked over Google map for its authentication.

No reviews on the site.

No social media presence.

No Cantlow Reviews on any open platforms.

The site Cantlow has no rating yet, which means the site has no traffic and there are no visitors for shopping.

In addition, many sites copied content and product images from other sites to show their online presence.

Email-id doesn’t match the domain. Fake contact number.

The factors mentioned above tell us clearly that the website has trust issues as we have not found good legit points.

Customer reviews play a vital role to know the legitimacy of the website. So let us endorse you with these in detail!

Cantlow Reviews:

The Cantlow site has no reviews section on their site. None of the products is rated, and there are zero reviews. For genuine reviews, the site must be old and should deliver products to customers. Even though it is older than a year, the site has no reviews and it means it can’t be trusted.

The Cantlow site has no customer reviews and ratings on the internet. In addition, the site is new and has many drawbacks, as we discussed earlier.

Conclusion:

As per the above-detailed discussion on Cantlow Reviews, we can confirm it is a fake site. The site is designed to steal money from people. Many such sites will pop in this festive season. So, to be on the safer side, stay away from Cantlow. Know the checkpoints here.

