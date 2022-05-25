Cash and Go Scam {May} Read About Details And Beware!

The article Cash and Go Scam shares the true nature of this loan app with the customer reviews and its legitimacy.

Do you know that we can get an online loan within seconds in this digital world? Are you aware of the scams associated with this type of app?

This type of instant loan system is popular in the United States. Nowadays, it has reached all parts of the world. This article will be an eye-opener regarding the Cash and Go Scam.

Scams involving in loan transfers

There is no app in the name of “Cash and Go”, so it must be related to the “Cash Go” money lending app. It is an online scam loan lending platform where they lend credit up to 20,000 rupees without any mortgage.

Initially, they require a deposit of some amount two times before lending the loan. They won’t process the loan for them. Instead, they stole the deposit amount. But for some people they had processed the loan, but they started threatening the people by sending bad messages to them and their contacts.

Cash and Go App

In the Google Play store, the app name of Cash Go is “Go Cash Online Loan App.” Nearly a million people have installed this app. The details regarding the app’s developer and origin are missing. An overseas pioneer released the app. It can be installed for free. The app has gotten 4.1 ratings, but its reviews are exactly opposite to its ratings. Many people have complained about this app, claiming it is a fake and a scam.

Customer reviews on cash go

Reviews play a vital role in determining an app’s legitimacy. The Cashandgo Co Reviews depict the true nature of the Cash Go online loan lending platform. Reviews can be seen on the app store and in some online sources. According to online reviews, most people have lost their deposit amount to this fake app. Some people are receiving threatening messages after obtaining a loan from this app.

Some people complained that this app illegally accesses the debitors’ contact details and starts sending illicit messages to their families and friends. To deceive the people, they have set their app store rating as 4.1.

Legitimacy assessments of cash go

Is Cash and Go Legit? The answer is an absolute no. This Cash Go app is not a legit online platform. Customer reviews proved its legitimacy. We say that this app is suspicious and questionable based on information obtained from online sources.

They even use fake sims to threaten people. Many have claimed that they threaten the people to the extent that they think of taking their lives. That is why everyone is requesting to remove this app. This app failed its legitimacy test. Hence this is not a legit app and it steals people’s money.

Conclusion

Thus, the article Cash and Go Scam provided the details about his Scam online loan lending app. So, people have to be more cautious with the instant online loan lending apps. Some genuine apps like Cash N Go help people during their financial emergencies.

So it is in the hands of the people to select a legitimate loan lending app to save their hard earned money. Read the reviews on Google Play store.

Do you find this article useful? Let us know about your suggestions to prevent online loan scamming in the comments.

