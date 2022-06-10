Catriona Kilkenny {June 2022} What Allegations Accused?

This article has all the facts for readers who wish to know the details behind charges and warning issues for Catriona Kilkenny.

Are you looking for the details of Catriona? Who is she? How is the woman related to Careysfort Assets Estates Ltd? This article will serve you with the best authentic facts for users who have been trying to fetch the answers for these mentioned or related questions.

Catriona is the sole director for Careysfort Assets Estate Ltd, a financial firm based in Ireland. The woman is being charged for doing some illegal activities in her firm’s name and fame. Explore down to the heads mentioned to know about Catriona Kilkenny, revealing all the related hype about the topic!

Who is Catriona- the Kilkenny Businesswomen?

If you scroll down the internet about the hype for a financial firm, you will find multiple links for Catriona Carey, directing her work and the fraud that her company has passed.

Catriona is the Kilkenny woman, and her full name is Catriona Carey. She is the sole director of her firm, Careysfort Assets Estates Limited. The hype about the woman and her form is that she owns an unauthorised financial firm, offering unsafe and risky services to her clients.

Catriona Carey Kilkenny:

Some of the readers might be wondering what this Kilkenny stands for. To clarify your doubts, Kilkenny is a city in the Republic of Ireland, and Catriona Carey is based in that city. She owns her company in London, an English-registered financial firm with a London address.

What is the Reason behind Careysfort Assets Estate Ltd hype?

After fetching out the details for the owner or director of the firm and details for the company. We want you to know that the Central Bank has recently issued a warning against the company marking this to be authorised.

Catriona Kilkenny– Details about the Issued Warning:

From the official sources available over the internet, we found that the Central bank has said that the company owned by Catriona is not an authorised firm to provide the financial services it claims to offer. They have added that the authorities responsible for enforcing are also under legislation for the same.

There are no official authorisation details of the company related to or authorised by the Central bank to provide the retail credits. Operating without the same is a criminal offence.

Catriona Carey Kilkenny has also defrauded more than 15 people with a total sum of around €500,000.

How did Catriona and her company Scam People?

The company offered to purchase distressed loans from their customers at a discounted price and claimed to sell them back at the same price to the original borrowers. However, most of these involved customers had to pay €15,000 to €35,000, and some even paid €60,000.

Final Verdict:

Catriona Carey has been charged for eight months for offering unauthorised services, and the period has further been increased due to driving offences. Catriona Kilkenny is again charged for driving without a license, increasing her punishment period.

Check out the Details for Carey Charges to know more. If this article helped you with the solutions to your queries, we request you to share your views below.

