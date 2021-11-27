Cboystv Com Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This A Legit Website?

Read the Cboystv com Reviews to learn about the authenticity of the website in question.

Are you a fan of CBoys TV YouTube channel? Then, did you know that this group has its merchandise sold on cboystv.com?

CBoys TV is a popular YouTube channel of five (formerly six) group members who take on adventures and risks to enjoy life to the fullest. Recently, many people started asking about their merchandise because of the big giveaway they are conducting.

So, if you want to know about this United States-based site’s legitimacy, read the Cboystv com Reviews article.

What is Cboystv.com?

Cboystv.com is the official e-commerce merchandise website of the famous YouTube channel’s group CBoys. CBoys TV is a motorsport and comedy group located in Cormorant Lake, Minnesota, United States.

The ‘C’ in their name stands for Cormorant. Now with over 1.19 million subscribers on the YouTube channel, the group was formed in 2015. And they launched their merchandise website in 2016.

The group members aim at living their lives to the fullest and hence, their motto- Life Wide Open. Customers can participate in giveaways and purchase T-shirts, hoodies, jerseys, hats, tags, flags, and other accessories.

Thus, if you want the answer to Is Cboystv com Legit, continue reading the article.

Specifications of Cboystv.com

Please read the following details related to cboystv.com:

Domain age: this website was registered by the group on 13 December 2016, and thus, it is 4 years, 11 months, and 13 days old.

Category: official merchandise website of CBoys TV

URL: https://cboystv.com/

Contact number: not given on the website

Email address: for queries regarding the product or the order, email at support@cboystv.com , and other queries, email at cormorantboystv@gmail.com .

Company address: no store address is provided on the website

Payment methods accepted: here in the Cboystv com Reviews , we state that the company accepts online payments via credit cards, PayPal, and several coinbase commerce.

Return policy: all the sales are final; customers cannot return the product until and unless it is defective, and, in such case, customers must email the photo of the item along with the order number.

Refund Policy: because the company does not accept returns, there are no refunds to be issued.

Exchange policy: nothing is mentioned on the website regarding the exchange of products

Shipping and delivery policy: here in the Cboystv com Reviews article, we state that this website offers international shipping to most countries. Users can try to place an order and check if the company ships to their country. The delivery of products may take up to 2-3 weeks. Once the order is shipped, the company will notify and provide the tracking information through an email.

Social media icons present: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts are linked on the website. However, there is an error in the Instagram link.

Pros of Cboystv.com

They offer international shipping.

HTTPS protocol is followed on the website.

It is popular and trustable.

Cons of Cboystv.com

No customer reviews are available

No returns are accepted

No size guide is provided

Is Cboystv com Legit?

Consider the following points:

Alexa rank: a #815,430 rank is assigned to cboystv.com

Domain age: 4 years, 11 months, and 13 days; 13/12/2016

Domain Expiry: 13/12/2021

Trust score: 86/100 trust score is given to this website.

Trust Rank: 75.6/100

Plagiarized content: no copied content is displayed on this website

Customer policies: most of the policies are mentioned on the website, but they are not user-friendly

Customer reviews: no reviews are available for the merchandise sold on the website

Owner’s information: it is mentioned that CBoys TV has the ownership of the website

Social media links: Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts are linked on the website, but the Instagram link is showing an error

Users’ Cboystv com Reviews

The internet is filled with positive and supporting reviews for the CBoys TV YouTube channel. However, there are no customer reviews available for the website or its products.

This is rather strange, but we believe that cboystv.com is legit.

CBoys TV subscribers love the group and recommend this channel to others. The group takes up challenges and rides their big fleet of motor vehicles.

Have you watched any videos of Cboys TV? Do you love them too? Let us know in the comments.

Conclusion

So, in the Cboystv com Reviews article, we learned about this official merchandise website of CBoys TV.

Cboystv.com is an old website with a good trust index. The domain is popular and contains legit information. However, there are no customer reviews available for the merchandise.

Thus, the website appears to be legit, but before placing an order, we recommend you research for legit and convincing reviews.