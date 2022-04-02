celinous Dresses Reviews {April 2022} Is It Safe Or Scam

This article is about celinous Dresses Reviews to determine the legitimacy of a website that sells many products online.

Are you searching celinous.com for dresses? Then read on to learn more about Celinous Dress.

Branded and stylish clothing is popular among women in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the United States. They are also looking for clothes that are both comfortable and attractive. Online shopping is also more convenient and comfortable for purchasing new items. And you will receive your order in a matter of a few days.

However, if you buy something online, you must consider several factors.

But If you love wearing high-end, branded clothes, this article on “celinous Dresses Reviews” will provide you with information on Celinous.com.

What is celinous.com?

Celinous is a women’s clothing, sportswear, and accessories e-commerce site. Celinous, on the other hand, is famous for its dresses. They claim to be a well-established and well-known website since they guarantee to sell high-quality dresses on their website. In addition, they give huge discounts on their products. Everyone can save up to 50% on the entire collection.

Aside from that, the website’s homepage features solid colour dresses and patterned tops. In addition, cotton dresses, maxi dresses, and various other styles are available.

Read “celinous Dresses Reviews” if you want to know more about this website.

Is Celinous Legit?

Website Link -https://www.celinous.com/

Date of the Domain- 12/10/2021

Domain Expiration Date – 12/10/2022

Product -They sell women’s dresses and other products.

Email – support@celinous.com

Contact Number – +447723598988

Delivery – 2 to 14 working days

Return Time – Within 14 days.

Refund Time – Within 30 days,

Exchange – It’s Available

Social Media Links – Social media links are not available.

Newsletter – It’s Not Available

Payment Methods -VISA, Mastercard, American Express, and PayPal, are all accepted.

Customer Reviews- celinous Dresses Review s by customers are available on celinous.com.

Trust Score – Celinous has a trust rating of 2 per cent. That’s poor.

Alexa rank- Celinous has a bad Alexa rank of 4646774 globally.

Index rank -It has 14.9 out of 100 on the index.

Owner Information- it’s not available on the website.

Celine is a secure HTTP website. Unfortunately, on several platforms, the website has a poor ranking. The most crucial aspects of this website have already been mentioned.

Customer’s celinous Dresses Reviews

Customer feedback is critical in establishing the value of a website. Customer reviews are available on celinous.com; however, they appear to be manipulated because they are all favourable, but we also found reviews on other platforms. Unfortunately, they are not good, so we advise customers to stay away from this website.

Know how to get a refund from PayPal

The Bottom Line

To summarize all of the research and information, this website sells sportswear, clothing and accessories. Unfortunately, this website has a lot of red flags. Thus we don’t trust it. As a result, we strongly advise buyers not to purchase from this website.

Discover how to get a refund on your credit card.

If you have any concerns with this website, write your thoughts in the “celinous Dresses Reviews” section.

Also Read :- Caragala Reviews {April 2022} Check If It Is Legit?

