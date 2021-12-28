Chakrayama Reviews (Dec 2021) Is This Offer Scam Deal?

The post talks about Chakrayama Reviews and elaborates on different legitimacy parameters.

Who doesn’t want to lead a healthy lifestyle? A healthy body is defined as one wherein the mind, body, and soul are in sync. Crystal healing is one of the ways that helps in aligning the chakras and healing the blocked ones. Numerous websites on the internet provide products on chakra healing.

One such website we will be talking about today is Chakrayama which is trending in the United States. Herein, we provide you with detailed Chakrayama Reviews to ensure if the website is authentic or not.

What is Chakrayama Website?

Chakrayama is an eCommerce website that is trending in the United States. The website provides a range of handpicked gemstones and crystal jewelry with healing power. As per the website, crystals bring positivity, light, love, and healing to our daily lives.

Moreover, all the products offered on the website are at affordable rates. For example, a 7-stone chakra energy stone necklace costs merely USD 2.49 in place of USD 30.99.

While such low rates are surely alluring, it is necessary to check Is Chakrayama Legit. Thus, we have provided you with a detailed overview of the website highlighting specific parameters.

Specifications of Chakrayama Website

Website link – https://us.chakrayama.com/

Products Offered – Gemstones and Crystals Jewelry for healing

Contact number – Not Available

Email Id – Not Available

Availability of Newsletter – No

Contact Address – Not Available

Return & Refund Policy – No information is available about return and refund policy

Social media presence – The website doesn’t have a presence on any social media sites, considering the Chakrayama Reviews

Mode of Payment – Amex, Apple Pay, MasterCard, Discover, GPay, JCB, PayPal, Visa, to mention a few

Processing time – No information is highlighted about processing time

Delivery time – There is no information on the delivery date and time

Positive Features of Chakrayama Website

The website has a valid HTTPS link

It offers a range of crystals and gemstones jewelry at affordable rates

Negative Features of Chakrayama Website

There are no reviews listed under the products

There is no contact number of contact addresses mentioned

No information about return, refund or shipping policy is mentioned

It doesn’t have a presence on social media sites

No email Id included contacting the company

Is Chakrayama Legit or a scam?

All websites must qualify the legitimacy criterion to prove whether it is authentic. As many websites offer products and then ditch the users, we herein present a detailed insight of the parameters, which are as follows:

Trust Score – The website has a very low trust score of 1%

Domain Age – It was created recently on 23 November 2021

Domain Validity – The domain expires on 23 Nov 2022

Social Media Links – It doesn’t have a presence on any social media sites

Customer review – There are no customer reviews available

Owner Information – There is no owner information listed

Policies – No policies are listed on the website.

Chakrayama Reviews – What Does The Customer Have To Say?

To prove whether the website is authentic or not, we decided to check for user comments and reviews. Customer reviews help understand what the users have to say about the website and their reaction, which helps prove the authenticity. However, we couldn’t find any reviews under the products on exploring the website.

Furthermore, on checking the internet and other sources, we couldn’t find any review about the products offered by the website. Therefore, based on all these criteria and the Chakrayama Reviews, we can conclude that the website comes across as suspicious.

Besides, as the recently created website, it is too early to decide its legitimacy. However, we recommend users perform an in-depth analysis and research from individual end to prove the legitimacy of the website.

Final Conclusion

Based on the information gathered, the website’s domain was created recently a month ago. Besides, there are no reviews available anywhere on the website too. Thus, based on Chakrayama Reviews, we can conclude that the website comes across as suspicious and requires more research.

