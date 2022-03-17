DODBUZZ
News

Chipper Wood Accident {March} What Happened And Why

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

The Chipper Wood Accident happened on Wednesday morning and was watched by some residents. Read to know more.

A worker accidentally got killed in Oshawa on March 16, 2022. The accident which concerns audiences from the United States and Canada is widely reported. The Chipper Wood Accident has sparked a debate on whether safety and precautionary measures are sufficient enough to prevent such harms. 

Was there any lapse on the part of the employer in providing safety and taking precautions? This takes us to the depth of the incident and various reports coming out of Oshawa. There are people who watched this accident happening and their stories are also a part of this article. 

The Oshawa Chip Wood Accident

Our intention in this article is to get you details of the accident, namely, how it happened, what were the precautionary arrangements, and could the Wood Chipper Accident Oshawa be avoided. The incident happened in the morning around 8:40 am on Wednesday. An arborist was employed by the city on contract to cut down a tree from the Waverley Rd.

 The arborist started cutting but suddenly, due to reasons not yet reported, lost control of the tool and got partially pulled into a Wood Chipper. The residents who watched it happening said that the arborist lost control suddenly and stopped moving with blood spurting all over. The scene had been very troublesome for some who took to social media to share the accident. Some people also recorded the place of the accident. 

Why Did the Chipper Wood Accident Happen? 

The arborist belonged to a company named Eco Tree Care and was contracted by the city to get some emerald ash trees removed. The crew was cutting the trees when the accident happened. According to police, it was an accident which couldn’t be avoided by taking extra safety measures as in normal circumstances, no additional safety measures are taken. 

The Ministry of Labour has constituted a panel to investigate the accident and hold, if someone is responsible, accountable at the earliest. This move is a positive development in order to deal with the Chipper Wood Accident

The police confirmed at the accident site that the arborist died instantly. This is corroborated by the testimony of nearby residents who have seen this accident happening in front of their eyes. 

Conclusion 

The death of an arborist in Oshawa led to the constitution of an investigation panel by the Ministry of Labour. The accident had happened when an arborist, who was hired by the city to cut some emerald ash trees, accidentally fell into the Wood Chipper. 

There are some residents who watched it and their testimonies are discussed above. The report of the investigation panel on the Chipper Wood Accident could take some time. To know more, see CTV News Toronto Arborist dies in Oshawa following incident with wood chipper | CTV   

Is this article informative? Please comment down your responses. 

Also Read : – Tatis Motorcycle Accident (March 2022) Read The Fact!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Tyler Henry Website {March} Explore To Watch His Show

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article on Tyler Henry Website described everything about his website and more. Read to know amazing facts about him. Who is Tyler Henry? What is this website about? Why is Tyler so famous?  Please follow this article if you are also as intrigued as everyone else about this concept of life after death and want to know everything about it. People Worldwide are in awe of the Netflix show "Life After Death with Tyler Henry." Let us know about the Tyler Henry Website in-depth. What is Tyler's website about?   Tyler's Netflix show was...
News

Perrottet Dominic Nsw Premier {March 2022} Checkout Now!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Perrottet Dominic Nsw Premier says he will spend $25 million on mental health support for flood-ravaged communities. Still, he says the crisis "is not over." There is still a lot of flooding on Australia's east coast, says Premier Dominic Perrottet of New South Wales. He announces a $25 million mental health package for people who have been affected. A $25 million aid package from the New South Wales state will quickly help flood-hit communities to get mental health help. Kindly read our Perrottet Dominic Nsw Premier post to learn more about the announcement. Who...