Chris Rock Oscars 2022 {March} Know About the Incident!

The 94th Academy Award witnessed an awkward incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The 94th Academy Award named Coda the best feature film while Will Smith bagged the best actor award. Most things were happening as expected until Will Smith decided to punch Chris for commenting on his wife.

The incident on the stage shocked the audience and spectators Worldwide. People started reacting on their social media accounts as this news got viral on Twitter and Instagram platforms. People are speculating that this incident may be staged.

Will Smith and Chris Rock Incident:

Will Smith was nominated in the best actor category for 94th Academy Award, and he attended the event with his wife, Jada Pinkett. At the time of the incident, Chris Rock was on the stage, and he compared Pinkett’s hairstyle to Demi Moore in G.I. Jane.

In G.I., Jane Demi Moore kept her hairstyle bald, and Chris Rock mocked Wills’s wife by commenting that “he is expecting G.I. Jane 2”. This comment didn’t go down well with the King Richard actor as he climbed the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars:

Jada Pinkett Smith was suffering from Alopecia, and she removed her hair to fight the infection. After the incident on stage, Will was heard shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

People in the audience thought that this incident was stage-managed, but on hearing the above sentence, they realized there is more to it. The audience watching this award function too got shocked on hearing this sentence.

Daniel Kaluuya, the presenter for the show, came down and hugged Will Smith. Denzel Washington reached Smith and took him to the stage, and Tyler Perry joined them and tried to normalize the situation.

Social Media Reaction on Chris Rock Oscars 2022 Incident:

The news of this incident got viral on social media, and people reacted differently. Most viewers initially thought this slapping incident was stage-managed, but shouting back of Will Smith disapproves of that theory.

What just happened at Oscar’s? Was that real between Will Smith and Chris Rocks?

Will Smith Just cussed Chris Rock out?

Will Smith, oh God, this is awkward AF Oscars.

Me during this Chris Rock and Will Smith moment # Oscars.

These are some of the reactions on different social media platforms.

Award in Important category for Oscar 2022:

Will Smith won his first Oscar for his acting in King Richard. Chris Rock at the Oscars post has listed winners in some of the categories.

Best Picture – CODA

Best Actor – Will Smith ( King Richard)

Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of the Tammy Faye)

Best Documentary Feature – Summer of Souls

International Feature Film – Drive My Car

Conclusion:

At the time of receiving the award, Will Smith apologized for the incident and spoke of his character in the movie King Richard. He also reiterated that people should learn to take abuse in this industry and react normally.

