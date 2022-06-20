Cilory Com Reviews {June} Is It A Legit Site Or Not?

In this post, we have talked about an ecommerce shopping site named Cilory to provide Cilory com Reviews.

Are you searching for an online place where you can get every item? If yes, then Cilory com Reviews will help you to know more about an ecommerce shopping portal named Cilory based in India.

Through this review, we aim to provide a full picture of the shopping portal for our audience. Also, we will look into whether the online portal is a legit site or not. So, let’s get started.

Brief Overview of Cilory

Cilory is a new ecommerce platform that has been quite popular. The site sells various items from clothing to skincare. Also, they offer a reasonable price for items.

Product Offerings

Women’s & Men’s clothing

Jewelry

Footwear

Bags & Accessories

Home Decor

Skincare & Personal Care

Health Devices

Other Items

The Cilory online shop seems to offer good products at reasonable prices, but we need to know Is Cilory com Legit. So, to assess the authenticity of the online portal, we need to discuss a list of factors that influence the site’s metric and rating. Let’s first discuss features and then move on to highlights and validity factors. And lastly, we will discuss consumer reviews to give a correct verdict on its legitimacy.

Features of Cilory

Buy products at : https://www.cilory.com/

E-mail address: cs@cilory.com

Phone Number: 0124-4745-777

Social Media Links: The Cilory shop is quite popular on social media. The site has four social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. Social media is an important assessing aspect of this review on Is Cilory com Legit or not.

Address: Dew Solutions Private Limited, JMD Megapolis P301 at 3rd Floor, Sector 48 in Gurugram, Haryana, Zip Code – 122018.

Owner’s details: Dhiraj Chauhan, an IIT graduate, is the founder & CEO of Cilory.

Delivery policy: All orders above ₹499 are fully eligible for free delivery.

Privacy Policy, Disclaimer, and Terms: Present.

Shipping: Cilory ships within 3-7 days.

Tracking: The online shop sends tracking links to customers for easier tracking.

Cancellation: Cancelation is allowed until the order is processed or shipped.

Return Time: 15 days.

Refund: All refunds are provided on the original payment mode within 3-5 days.

Payment mode: MasterCard, Diners Club, Visa, Maestro, RuPay, Amex, Debit Cards, Net Banking, Mobile Wallets, and Cash on Delivery.

Cilory com Reviews on Positive Highlights

The Cilory shop has a faster shipping time of 3-7 days.

Cancellations are allowed before orders are shipped.

Accept all relevant payment modes, including debit/credit card, mobile wallet & cash on delivery.

Orders with a value of more than ₹499 are eligible for free shipping.

The shop directly sends tracking links to customers.

Negative Highlight

It has a shorter return time of just 15 days.

Shipping Charge is not refunded for returns.

Legitimacy of Cilory

Creation of Domain Date : March 26, 2010.

Website Age: 12 years, 2 months, and 25 days.

Website Expiry Date: March 26, 2028.

Alexa Rank: The online portal has 102456 Alexa Rank. In Cilory com Reviews , Alexa info will be discussed again.

Trustworthiness : Cilory has a great trust score of 96%. Such a good trust score indicates high trustworthiness.

Country of origin: The company is based in Gurugram, India .

Data Safety: Yes, a valid SSL certificate has kept the online portal secured.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 11/100.

Threat Profile: N/A.

Phishing Score: N/A.

Malware Score: N/A.

Spam Score: N/A.

Social relations : Cilory has a great social interaction level. It has over 1.8 million followers on Facebook and over 340k followers on Instagram. The other profiles on Twitter and Pinterest have low social engagement.

Consumer Review

There are mixed Cilory com Reviews on the web. Some fashion YouTubers have praised the site, while others gave bad reviews. Many online website reviews were found. Also, there are many customer reviews with negative ratings.

On the Facebook community page, the site has good reviews. So, with a high Alexa Rank, the site seems safe. But you just still read on Credit Card Scams.

Final Verdict

The Cilory shop seems to be a legit website as it has a high trust level, good website age, and great social engagement. But we still advice taking precaution while ordering since the site has many bad reviews. Also, we suggest learning about suspicious PayPal Frauds.

Was this post on Cilory com Reviews helpful? If yes, comment on the Cilory site.