Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs Shoes {April} Read Here!

Are you fond of munching on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch early in the morning? As per sources, the Crocs company has amalgamated with General Mills and is launching a pair of the most popular cereal-themed clogs across the United States.

Besides, it is launched to celebrate the fan-favorite confection flavored cinnamon and sugar but in style. Thus, in this article, we will be providing a detailed insight into Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs Shoes and all other details you should know about the latest launch.

Why is Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the news?

Everyone across the United States has a new reason to rejoice as the Crocs collaborated with one of the most popular cereal companies named, General Mills to release their newest style of cereal-themed footwear.

It is a limited edition of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that has a unique feature of a white and tan sugary look. Furthermore, it is inspired by the sweet cereal that extends beyond your breakfast to your footwear.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs Champs sports shoe was launched on 28 April 2022 and will be available online and through in-store shopping. In the coming section, we will elaborate on the other details about the Cereal themed Clogs.

More details on the Cereal themed Clogs

It has to be noted that the Clogs themed around Cinnamon Toast Crunch is of a limited edition.

It features a unique blend of tan and white sugary look that, as per sources, is inspired by the sweet flavors of the cereal.

Besides, all terrain crocs also go on to feature additional elements such as a heel strap that comes in varied colors of purple, blue, red, and green.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs Shoes – Know More Details

Furthermore, they come with a cereal-style Jibbitz too. It also comprises a cereal bowl in 3D combined with pieces of Cinnamon Toast crunch with different expressive faces that add to its beauty.

The shoes will be out from 28 April 2022, both online and in-store.

Online they would be out at Eastbay, Foot Locker, and Champ Sports

In addition, they will be available for men and kids. On the other hand, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs Grade School shoes will fall around $45 to 70.

Furthermore, the inspiration is set to go a long way, with Crocs in collaboration with General Mill planning to launch more collection in July. These would be surrounding three other cereals, including Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Honey-Nut Cheerios.

Final Conclusion

While the other three variants of styles are yet to be released, these contain vibrant colors. It will add to the overall appeal of the crocs. The Cocoa Puffs are brown and white, featuring Cuckoo Bird and Sonny as their mascots. The Honey Nut Cheerios features rust, white and orange colors.

