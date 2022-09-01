Cissy Houston Dead {Sep} Discover The Actual Truth!

This article is about Cissy Houston Dead and the rumor spread across. Read more on this topic.

Do you want to know about Cissy Houston? Are you interested to know about her death? If so, pay attention to this article. The news of the death of the legendary singer has been the topic of discussion across the United States.

Is the death of Cissy Houston True?

When people were offering condolences at the news of the death of Cissy Houston, her niece Dionne Warwick took to Twitter to reveal that Cissy is alive. After the social media post of Earnest Pugh regarding the passing away of Cissy, people started flooding social media platforms with tributes and condolences. After Pugh came across the twit of Warwick, he deleted his original post. People got confused and asked Did Cissy Houston Die? But, people came to know about the truth after the twit of Warwick. After the truth was revealed by her niece Dionne, people came to know about the fact.

Who is Cissy Houston?

Emily “Cissy” Houston is a legendary American singer who sings gospel. After building a successful career by singing backup for some artists like Roy Hamilton, Elvis Presley, and Dionne Warwick, Houston started her solo career and won two Grammy Awards. The Late legendary singer and actress Whitney Houston was the daughter of Cissy. She is also the aunt of singers Dionne Warwick and Dee Dee Warwick.

Cissy was born in Newark, New Jersey, on September 30, 1933. Her parents were Nicholas “Nitch” Drinkard and Delia Mae Drinkard.

Cissy Houston Dead

The fake news of the death of Cissy compelled the people to believe the information to be trustworthy. Kim Burrell, one of the legendary Gospel icons, put forth his views after the post of Dionne’s post. Kim condemned the fast circulation of the fake news regarding the death of Cissy. Kim suggested respecting her life as she continued to live. As per various sources, Dionne stated in her post that Pugh should stay away from other people’s lives. After the comment of Dionne, Earnest Pugh removed the post related to the death of Cissy. Dionne cleared the fans’ doubt that Cissy Houston Dead is not actual.

After the post of Dionne, fans heaved a sigh of relief. Most of the fans were confused before the post of Dionne cleared the doubt, and many believed the news to be accurate. It is very unfortunate to receive such a fake post on social media stating the false death of a living person. It has been quite common for a few months. The circulation of fake news about an alive person’s death is very disturbing.

Conclusion

It has become a small thing for some people to circulate a rumor about a celebrity’s death. Rumour of Cissy Houston Dead is also one example that has grabbed the attention of many. People should not believe those rumors easily. To know more, please visit the link

