Clarifion Reviews {Dec 2021} Learn About A Legit Site!

Do you like fresh air in a polluted environment? People buy refreshing air products for their homes and commercial places for clean air. Maximum people purchase virtually. Clarifion is one such store that provides the best air purifier products in the market. Many buyers from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States purchase products here. But are you sure about the company? Do you know they are a legitimate organization?

So, we will do the Clarifion Reviews and give you a clear idea about this virtual shop.

Overview on Clarifion

Clarifion offers air purifier products in the market. Clarifion generally offers air ionizer, home air purifier, filter, clarification DST, etc. As per the website, they claim the products are tested and very cheap at a rate.

Clarifion also claims their primary target is to fulfill the client’s requirements and make a long relationship with them. The virtual store also offers active customer care service that helps buyers track their shipments.

Clarifion wants to reach the customers. But we need to check their services and know Is Clarifion Legit or not?

The Primary Check Points of Clarifion.com

We need to check its preliminary information. The following discussion will help us to know about the factors.

Website Type: It is an online portal that sells products.

Domain Start Date – 08th November 2019

URL of the Website – https://clarifion.com

Official Address – Newport Beach, California.

Types of Products – Air purifier, Air cleaner, DSTx filter, ODRx, Clarifion Plug, etc.

Phone Number – the site failed to include its contact details.

Payments Mode – Not specified.

Return Rules – within 30 days.

Refund Norms – Refund applicable on the same credit card.

Item Exchange Policy –Not Applicable.

Shipping Charge – Clarifion Reviews say free shipping charges are conditional.

Delivery Rule – 8-15 days delivery.

Social Media Presence – Not active on social media platforms.

Find Reasons to Buy From Clarifion.com

You can buy it for many reasons.

Clarifion offers quality products at a low price. The site has an 86 % trust score that indicates a good score index. The online store provides refund and return rules. Customer reviews published on the site.

Find the Cons of Buying

But there are many elements that one should not buy from the site.

They offer email id, customer support numbers. As per the Clarifion Reviews, they do not accept any exchange policy. They are not active on social media. So, getting feedback from the customers is hard for them. Payment mode is unspecified on the site. So, it is confusing for many customers. Clarifion offers a conditional delivery system. They offer free shipping on the order of USD 50. They do not provide any exchange policy. So, sometimes buyers face the consequences for this reason.

These are the main reasons you would not buy from Clarifion. Let us take a glance for more clarity on the legitimacy in the below section.

Is Clarifion Legit?

Now we should check the legitimacy of Clarifion. For this purpose, we need to do the following discussion.

Domain Date: Clarifion is active as an online store on 8th November, 2019.

Trust Score – 86 percent trust score that is good.

Contact Details – No contact details are provided on the site. It is raising doubt about the site’s legitimacy.

Owner Details – Information is missing.

Social Media Icons – Not active on social media platforms.

Customer Review – Several customers’ feedback was published on the website.

Website Policy – Clarifion offers a mixed website policy. We found that no payment terms, conditions, contact details are provided on the site. Even they are not an active entity on social media.

Clarifion Reviews

Customer reviews are considered a vital section for the online shopping portals, as it provides a crystal-clear image of the website about their policies and customer service.

As per the research, we find many positive reviews of the buyers. We also find positive views on Clarifion’s official website and other reputable reviewing websites. Many customers said they are happy with Clarifion’s products and services.

The Verdict

We dig out much information in Clarifion Reviews. After all the checks, we find the site has a good trust score and customer review. Still, we suggest analyzing each aspect from your end too.

So, you can follow the Clarifion purchase. You can also check the official website for more .