Clos-Luce Reviews (August) Is The Portal Legit Or Not?

This article on Clos-Luce Reviews provides every detail about the webpage and its products to understand its worthiness. Follow our article to know further.

Are you interested in vintage Arti-facts? Do you love shopping for products having the touch of vintage arts? If yes, you have just come down to the right article to receive all the information. This web portal has impressive collections of products having a vintage art presence. This website has become Worldwide famous.

In this article on Clos-Luce Reviews, we will focus on the complete details about the unique products of the web portal and further information to know the webpage’s credibility. Follow the blog below.

What is clos-luce.com?

This shopping portal is pretty innovative. It features unique products which look beautiful. Their product collections include Stationery products, posters, sterling silver jewellery, Costume jewellery, Tshirts, ties, plastic and wood models and a lot more. All its products have the print of vintage art, making them more attractive. The quality of its products is fantastic and is available at a reasonable price. But since it sells on the online platform, buyers must note Is Clos-Luce Legit?

Featuring clos-luce.com:

The URL of the domain: clos-luce.com

The date of webpage introduction: The web portal existed on 11/07/2002.

The domain expiration: The lapse date of this website is 11/07/2024.

Email service: No detail about its email address is available.

The webpage’s official location: 2, rue du Clos Luce, 3700 Amboise Loire Valley France is the website’s address.

Time for shipping: Orders are shipped within 2 business days.

Free delivery service: No detail on free shipping service is mentioned on its homepage.

Express shipping method: Under Clos-Luce Reviews , no details on the express shipping facility are available.

Calling support: 330 247570073 is the calling number of the website.

Founder name: No information about the founder is available on its homepage.

Logos of Social media: There are logos of Instagram and Facebook on its web portal.

Information on Return: No return service details are available on its homepage.

Options for Payment: No payment logos are available.

Merits of clos-luce.com:

It does share the address of the web portal.

It has various social site logos on its webpage.

Demerits of clos-luce.com:

It has not given any details of the web founder.

Is Clos-Luce Legit or a fake web portal?

It has got unique and impressive collections of various types of products but as it is an online site checking its authenticity is essential. The given below points will help to determine its credibility:

The web portal existed on: The web portal existed on 11/07/2002.

Trust rank: The trust rank of this website is 86%.

The copied content rate: The copied content rate of this webpage is 50%.

Discount percentage: No detail about the discount offer is mentioned on its webpage.

Web portal Address legitimacy: It has given a legit office address.

Social platform logos: According to Clos-Luce Reviews , There are logos of Instagram and Facebook in its web portal.

The location of the webpage: 2, rue du Clos Luce, 3700 Amboise Loire Valley France is the website’s address.

Exchange service: No detail on the exchange service is mentioned on its homepage.

Return charge on products: There is no information about the return shipping cost on its homepage.

Alexa ranking: No data on the Alexa rank of this site is available.

Order cancellation details: No information about the order cancellation service is available.

Refund procedure: No details on refund service are available on its webpage.

Policy pages: There are different pages for the website policies.

Clos-Luce Reviews:

There are no reviews from the customer on its products on its webpage. At the same time, the Alexa ranking of this website is unavailable. There are various logos of social sites on its webpage, but after clicking on the logos, it drags down to its homepage. Moreover, there are no reviews about its products on social platforms and online sites. Customers must look into- Everything You Should Know About Paypal Scam

The Closing Statement:

The web portal has got good experience in the online market. There are no buyers for its products. The web portal has a good trust rate. There are many social platform logos on its webpage, but no reviews are available on social sites and online platforms, according to Clos-Luce Reviews. This website is susceptible, and buyers must remain careful with such a shopping portal. Customers must also look into- Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam

Were the details helpful? Comment below