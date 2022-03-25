Cnnplus Com (March 2022) Here’s All You Need To Know!

The post talks about Cnnplus com and elaborates on further details and related aspects.

Isn’t OTT platform and streaming services currently ruling the stage? There is no doubt that the TV channels that once ruled the pedestal are losing their set audience. And thus, adapting to the change, several TV channels are launching their streaming component too.

One of the latest to join the list is CNN from Warner Media. As per sources, the launch was announced during July 2021 and then here comes the anticipated release of Cnnplus com across the United States on 29 March 2022 and people in Canada are also looking for it.

We will elaborate more about the new streaming channel in the coming section.

Overview of CNN Plus

As more and more channels that once were streamed solely on TV are moving towards the streaming platform, CNN has also joined the list. As per sources, the announcement about CNN launching a new CNN Plus was revealed by Warner Media on July 2021. Therein, viewers were informed about the expected launch date to be around Spring 2022.

Herein, the channel will be launched on 29 March 2022. Furthermore, Cnnplus com will allow viewers who do not have any satellite or cable TV subscription to access the channel through their cable news network.

So, let us look at the other perks of the channel.

More Details On CNN Plus

People who view CNN on satellite or on cable will get an expanded coverage of news through the CNN Plus service.

Besides, viewers will get an extended eight to 12 hours of live programs every day.

Moreover, the channel will also feature some of the on-demand news and those that will be exclusively available on CNN Plus.

It is also revealed that the viewers will also be able to interact directly with the commentators and anchors.

Cnnplus com – Where and When The Service Will Be Available?

The launch announcement was made on its official Twitter account, wherein people can sign up for the service through the website cnnplus.com. Moreover, as per the updates, users subscribing to the channel before 29 March will be rewarded a 50% discount on their standard monthly rates.

However, the application is not free and is charged $2.99 per month before 29 March, a standard price of $5.99 per month.

On the other hand, the channel can be accessed through the CNN app as an add-on.

You can also stream Cnnplus com on other platforms such as:

Android and iOS smartphones

Android and smart TVs, Apple TV set-top box, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Roku Smart, etc.

Final Conclusion

Furthermore, as per updates released by Warner Media, the add on will not have any commercials or any kind of ads advertised on CNN Plus. On the other hand, users will also view additional content such as programming across genres and documentary series.

We hope the article provides sufficient information about Cnnplus com. Do you want to know more about the channel? The visit here.

