Com Agtoffice {May} Explore Its Working, Legitimacy!

The website reveals a different marketing concept, it appears similar to multi-level marketing.

The legitimacy of Agtoffice:

Agtoffice.com has a terrible 2% Trust score, 1.9% ease of doing business ranking and a medium 793,198 Alexa score. Agtoffice.com scored high on the suspicion profile with a 27% score, 84% score on the threat profile, 53% malware score, 15% scam score and 84% phishing score. Therefore, Com Agtoffice is a scam.

Agtoffice.com uses a valid HTTPS protocol, and its SSL certificate for IP 172.67.28.135 is valid for the next 336 days. Agtoffice did not specify any terms and conditions and excluded customer service contact numbers, office addresses, social media links, identity and contact information of Agtoffice owners. Hence, members cannot be held responsible in case of a Scam, and Agtoffice employees are unknown!

Digital Advertisement displays offered by Agtoffice:

Agtoffice.com is selling eight items and renting three items listed below. These items are not for direct sale. Millions of items are in stock on Com Agtoffice that a member can sell to the customer by paying Agtoffice. The price of items is included in IDR.

Ad-Engine lv2(daily rental) Ad-Engine lv2(weekly rental) Ad-Engine lv1(weekly rental) Ad-Engine lv2(sale) Ad-Engine lv1(sale) Ad-Engine lv3(sale) Ad-Engine lv6(sale) Ad-Engine lv8(sale) Iklan Ad-Engine lv4(sale) Iklan Ad-Engine lv5(sale) Iklan Ad-Engine lv7(sale)

How does Agtoffice work?

The user has to become a member of Agtoffice by registering on the website for which the user’s phone number is required. The new user will be aligned with a supervisor.

The members communicate over Telegram and Facebook. No one is on-role with Agtoffice and works on a commission basis, including the supervisors.

Com Agtoffice Schemes:

There are various bonus schemes and promotions that are offered to members. Such promotions are listed on Facebook pages @AGT ADVANCE GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY.

There are more than 2.7K subscribers on the Facebook pages. The Facebook pages also show how Agtoffice is different from the Ponzi marketing scheme, payment proofs and member earnings, and how Agtoffice eliminates monopolists.

Conclusion:

No reviews by its members were found on the internet, Facebook and Agtoffice.com. There is no acknowledgement of delivery by customers. Additionally, customer reviews on Agtoffice products are absent on the internet. Agtoffice.com scored terribly on Trust Index and Business Ranking. We do not advise Agtoffice.com due to high suspicion, phishing, malware, threat and spam score. Com Agtoffice reviews conclude that Agtoffice.com may be a MLM Scam.

