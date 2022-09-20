Different Kinds of Commercial Driver’s Licenses

You need a commercial driver’s license in Georgia to operate a commercial motor vehicle (CDL). The requirements and regulations for acquiring a commercial driver’s licenses are established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

You must pass a driving test and specialized knowledge test to become eligible for a CDL. To lower the chance of a truck accident, the exams are made to make sure you can drive a big vehicle safely.

What Commercial Driver’s Licenses Are Available in Georgia?

Georgia offers three different commercial driver’s license categories.

Driver’s License Class A Commercial

Driving a car with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 26,001 pounds or more, or towing a car weighing more than 10,000 pounds, requires a Class A commercial driver’s license. Typical vehicles covered by Class A CDLs include:

18-wheelers

large rights

Semi-trucks

Tractor-trailers

Carriers of livestock

truck trailers

tanker vans

Driver’s License Class B, Commercial

Driving a car with a gross vehicle weight rating of 26,001 pounds or more with a trailer that weighs less than 10,000 pounds requires a Class B commercial driver’s license.

Because a Class C CDL is required to earn a Class B license, Class B CDL holders are permitted to drive the vehicles in Class C. A Class B driver’s license must also be held by someone who is at least 18 years old.

Commercial Driver’s License Class C

With a Class C CDL, you are authorized to drive a car that can accommodate at least 16 people, not counting the driver. You are also permitted to drive smaller trucks used to transport hazardous products that need hazmat placards.

Commercial Drivers’ License Endorsements in Georgia

A commercial driver’s license endorsement application is possible. Transporting particular loads is permitted with a CDL endorsement.

Adoptions for CDLs consist of: