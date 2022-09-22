Common Mistakes of Dubai property Buyers: 5 Tipping Points to Avoid Them

Common Mistakes of Dubai property Buyers: If you are planning to buy your first property in Dubai, you are on the right track. It’s an excellent idea to stay in the uae. Here are many options due to the country’s economic fast growth and the abundance of off-plan initiatives. But it might be difficult to purchase your first house, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the procedure or the area. Ax Capital can give 5 tips to novice buyers and tell them about the key communities where it is profitable to buy housing.

Top tips for future buyers of flats in Dubai

Budget

Finding out precisely what you can afford is among the most crucial items to accomplish before you start shopping for homes in the UAE. It entails not just obtaining a loan pre-approval but also being informed of all the additional expenses associated with purchasing and maintaining real estate in the metropolis. They may include:

service fee;

payment of deposit and fees;

utilities.

Once you have dealt with your budget, Your query will be reduced to homes that fit your criteria.

Preliminary analysis of offers

Another important piece of advice is to stay alert for fake ads. Anything that seems too good to be true usually is. Make sure to study any real estate by yourself or real estate agency in Dubai that you plan to work with, and transfer the money only after you are 100% sure that everything is legal.

Location of the property

In terms of locating apartments for sale in Dubai or a place to live, location is crucial. You need to think about finding key infrastructure nearby:

public transport;

kindergartens and schools;

hospitals;

shops and other important amenities.

It’s indeed wise to invest considerable time getting to know the city’s neighbourhoods if you are new there before making a choice. It will enable you to determine which region is ideal for you.

Agent search

Finding a dependable real estate company and broker is the following step after selecting the region. The person will assist you acquire off-plan homes in Uae and will lead you through the procedure so you don’t make any errors. To discover an organization and agent who meets your lifestyle, contact your friends for suggestions or check out reviews online.

Lifestyle

One must be aware of your objectives whenever it relates to your life. Do you desire to be in the thick of things or would you rather be in a calmer setting? Are you searching for a neighbourhood that is good for families, or do you want one that has nightlife and leisure options? You will have a far better notion of the type of home to seek for when you have the answers to these inquiries.

Popular family-friendly communities

Dubai is known as one of the world’s most family-friendly places, with many housing options. Here are the most sought-after areas for family living.

Arabian Ranches

This quiet suburb has become a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city, with fairs, barbecues and other fun activities for children and adults.

Arabian Ranches also has a variety of educational institutions, further enhancing its appeal as one of emirate’s best residential areas.

As for prices, the average cost of villas for sale in Dubai in this area is AED 2.29 million ($623,400, ¥4.3 million) for a 3-bedroom property and AED 2.8 million ($762,300, ¥5.2 million) and AED 5.1 million AED ($1.38 million, ¥9.5 million) for villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms, respectively.

Jumeirah

Jumeirah is a family-friendly community with easy access to beaches and schools. This area is one of the oldest residential centers for expat families in the city. It has a collection of villas, a stone’s throw from the famous Jumeirah Beach.

Many Jumeirah villas have pools where you can freshen up, making it one of the best residential areas in the emirate for family holidays.

Property prices vary depending on the type and configuration – from AED 1.44 million ($392,000, ¥2.7 million) to AED 14.2 million ($3.8 million, ¥26.7 million).

Popular areas for investment

If you are interested in buying a property for sale in Dubai or rent, below are the areas with the highest return on investment.

Downtown Dubai

Downtown Dubai offers a prestigious lifestyle. Higher prices do not detract from the attractiveness of apartments due to the solid secondary housing market. The return on investment is 5.18%.

The price of 1-bedroom apartments in the city center averages AED 1.5 million ($408,300, ¥2.8 million).

Spacious 2-bedroom apartments cost an average of AED 3 million ($816,700, ¥5.6 million).

Dubai Marina

Dubai Marina ranks second in the list of emirate’s most popular investment areas. This is an amazing place full of amenities and entertainment venues.

The community is a combination of high-rise apartments, numerous retail outlets and restaurants, which makes it a favorite among real estate investors in the emirate.

Apartment prices remain stable. The ROI is 5.80%.

The cost of 1-bedroom flats averages AED 1.2 million ($326,700, ¥2.25 million).

A spacious 2-bedroom apartment costs an average of AED 1.8 million ($490,000, ¥3.38 million).

Properties with 3 bedrooms will cost an average of AED 3 million ($816,700, ¥5.6 million).

Purchase off-plan projects in Dubai

You can always find out the cost of property in Port de La Mer and other popular communities, or ask for help from a specialist.