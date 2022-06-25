Community Day Pokemon Go 2022 June {June} Checkout Here!

This post on Community Day Pokemon Go 2022 June covers everything related to the community day held by Pokemon Go on the 25th of June.

What is community day in Pokemon Go? Do you play Pokemon Go? Pokémon Go is a reality-based mobile game developed by Niantic and Nintendo and is part of the Pokemon franchise. The game is available on both android and iOS. Recently, Pokemon Go announced a community day that will be held worldwide.

Pokemon Go Community day

Pokemon go players were stunned in happiness when the company announced the Pokemon go community day. This community day will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Irate Pokemon will also be featured on this community day. Not only this, but the trainer will be allowed to play against the four best battlers. This exciting community day also comes with certain rewards, which will be discussed later in this post. Remember, it is not a Pokemon Go Community Day July 2022; instead, it is in June 2022.

Bonuses of this event

Community day is offering a lot of bonus benefits to its players. For example, you will get 2x candy for spotting Pokemon and another chance to achieve 2X Deino Candy XL on finding Deino in the game. Moreover, for the trades made during the event will require only 50% of the Stardust.

In an additional event from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 25, trainers can challenge four-star raid battles. Winning this event will lead the more appearance of Deino around the gym.

How to apply for Community Day Pokemon Go 2022 June?

You must US$1 for accessing the Deino on community day research story. Tickets will soon be available on the official website of Pokemon Go. And these tickets can be shared between friends by tapping the special research ticket section in the in-game shop. Then instead of the buy section, tap on the gift section. However, you can gift these tickets to your friends and family if the recipient has already purchased a special research ticket or has gifted it already. You cannot gift tickets to more than one friend.

This three-hour lasting event is full of surprises and rewards for the players. The participant can get special theme stickers on participation in this event. Also, take a few snapshots of the community for some exciting surprises.

Conclusion

