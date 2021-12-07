Congressman Devin Nunes {Dec} Know What Happened To Him!

In this post, we have discussed the life and career of Congressman Devin Nunes, who will quit Congress soon.

Devin Nunes is reported to leave Congress and enter a firm of Donald Trump. Many people in the United States want to know more about him. So, in this post, we will discuss Congressman Devin Nunes.

About Devin Nunes

Devin Nunes is a dairy farmer turned American politician who has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2003, representing California’s 22nd congressional district. Nunes has been the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee between 2015 and 2019. Nunes is a Republican.

Nunes served on the transition team of President Donald Trump as well. Nunes’ constituency is in the San Joaquin Valley that covers much of west Tulare County, including part of eastern Fresno County.

As per some recent reports, Devin Nunes will resign from Congress and join Donald Trump’s media company.

About Early Life & Early Career of Devin Nunes

Congressman Devin Nunes was born on 1st October 1973 to Antonio Nunes Jr. & Toni Diane Nunes. He is the oldest of their two kids. Nunes & Sons, a renowned dairy enterprise in Tulare County, was started by his grandfather. The Nunes family managed a farm in California through 2006 until they sold it and moved to Sibley, Iowa, to start a dairy farm.

In 1993, Nunes graduated from College of the Sequoias with a degree in Associate of Arts. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in agricultural business from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in 1995 & 1996.

Congressman Devin Nunes was voted to the College of the Sequoias Governing Board of Trustees in 1996, just at the age of 23, putting him among the state’s youngest community college trustees. He was a member of the board of directors until 2002.

Nunes was designated as California State Director for the US Department of Agriculture and Rural Development section by President George Bush in 2001.

The Nunes family belongs to Portuguese heritage. In 2003, Devin Nunes married Elizabeth Nunes, a kindergarten teacher. They are the parents of three girls. Nunes is a devout Catholic who often visits Mass in Tulare.

What happened to Congressman Devin Nunes?

According to Donald Trump’s social media organisation, Devin Nunes will take a leave from Congress the following month to be the CEO of former US President Donald Trump’s startup.

Nunes is the 117th Congress’s second member to quit before the conclusion of his tenure. Nunes has served in Congress from 2003, representing the 22nd congressional district in San Joaquin Valley.

Trump’s firm has published vague ideas for a platform dubbed Truth Social, which it portrays as a potential competitor to social media powerhouses.

Conclusion

Devin Nunes is making headlines as he leaves Congress to be a tech CEO without having any prior knowledge of technology stuff. Visit this News website to know more.

