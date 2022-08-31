Connectifest. Com {Aug} Explore Its Legitimacy Here!

Connectifest. com is offering tickets and live updates of a music festival. Kindly know if the website is legit or not.

Are you a music lover? Do you want to connect your soul with music? Here is the biggest festival of the year in Indonesia. Connectifest 2022 is going to be held this September. You all might be excited to buy tickets and enjoy this fest. Connectifest. com is the official website where you can check details on its events and who are the main participants of this fest.

You can know about this fest here. So, kindly read this post and learn about this site.

What is Connectifest.com?

It is the official website designed to provide information on the latest fest, which is going to be held this September. The website tells you about the participants who are the main highlight of the show. Rising singers Yeni Inka, Denny Caknan, and Tyok Satrio are spotlights of the show. You can connect with this website to know more about this fest.

Are tickets available on Connectifest. com?

Yes, audiences can now purchase tickets from the official website. The event will be held in the courtyard named Joyokusumo Stadium. It has been organized in Pati, and the main reason to choose Pati is that the place is filled with many music lovers. Layang Swara Project’s director, Hadi, is the organizer of this fest. Everyone is thrilled to enjoy this fest. So before the ticket portal gets closed, you can buy the tickets.

The legitimacy of this site

Registration Date : May 26, 2022, is the creation date of the Connectifest website. It was found three months ago only.

Trust Score : The trust count of Connectifest. com is only 1 percent. It is a poor trust rate, and one should stay aware while purchasing tickets or making any transaction.

Registrar : CV. JOGJACAMP is the registrar of the Connectifest site.

Expiry Date : May 26, 2023, is the expiration date of the Connectifest site.

Social Media : The site is available on Instagram, where they have mentioned links to buy tickets for this event.

Destination of Events

This music festival excites everyone as you see your favorite rising stars singing live on the stage. We found two different destinations for the events scheduled for September 22 and September 27.

According to the official site Connectifest. com, Pantai Pasir Kencana Pekalongan is selected for September 22, 2022 event.

On the other hand, the event taking place on September 27, 2022, will be held in Sam Poo Kong Semarang. So, one can buy the tickets accordingly.

Final Summary

We have studied everything about this website in depth. We have shared details on its legitimacy too. It shows that the site is new and has a poor trust score. So, it seems to be a suspicious domain. One should go for alternatives to buy tickets for the Connectifest music festival. It would be safer for you.

Have you purchased tickets from Connectifest. com? Please share your experience with us in the comment section.

