Cool Dayz Com Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This Legit Or Fake?

What is Cooldayz.com?

Cooldayz.com is an online website that offers you some great household and kitchen products like a plastic deck storage box, microfiber spin mop, latte maker, automatic robot cleaner, or an indoor smart home camera.

The products are reasonably priced, and currently, there are no other discounts. In addition, you can get multiple other products like a narrow crown stapler, rectangle wall mirrors, mini-fridge, Coil Roofing Nailer, and much more.

The description of the product, along with many images, is given on the website. So, to find the answer to Is Cool Dayz com Legit, continue reading.

Specifications of Cooldayz.com

Read the following essential details related to cooldayz.com and get a basic idea of it and its customer policies:

URL: https://www.cooldayz.com/

Category: household and kitchen items

Domain age: this website is two months and 16 days old.

Email address: sheilawaltersy40@gmail.com

Contact number: not mentioned on the website

Company/ store address: 9020 W Chicago Road, Michigan 49227, United States

Timing – open from Monday to Friday 10 AM to 8 PM.

Payment methods accepted: in Cool Dayz com Reviews , we state that the company accepts payments made via PayPal, MasterCard, Discover, Visa, and American Express only.

Return and exchange policy: the company follows a 30-day return policy. The items must be returned in their original condition with the same packaging and tags. After the company accepts the return request, the customers will receive instructions for the returning process. Instead of an exchange, the company recommends returns.

Refund policy: there is no refund policy mentioned on the website

Shipping and delivery policy: here in Cool Dayz com Reviews , we state that the company ships products to more than 100 countries; the orders are usually processed and shipped within 1-3 business days. The company offers two shipping options- expedited and standard shipping. An order tracking number is also shared with the customers.

Social media icons: inactive social media icons are present on the website.

Pros of Cooldayz.com

HTTPS protocol is detected

A wide range of products are available

Cons of Cooldayz.com

Low domain age

Short life expectancy domain

Plagiarized content

No refund policy

Fake information

No owner details are shared

Is Cool Dayz com Legit?

Domain age: registered on 16 August 2021; this domain is two months and 16 days old.

Domain Expiry: 16 August, 2022

Trust score and Rank: 1/100 and 39.4/100

Alexa rank: no Alexa rank is assigned to this website, indicating its non-popularity

Plagiarized content: most of the content on this website is copied from other suspicious websites.

Customer reviews: little to no customer reviews are found related to this website

Customer policies: most of the customer policies are mentioned on the website, and they are customer-friendly.

Address’s originality: the company address given in the contact information is fake because we found no such company on this address according to the Internet

About Us page: there is no ‘About Us page on the website

Cool Dayz com Reviews

Even though there is a review section under each product on the website, genuine and trustable customer reviews are found. Fortunately, we could find one review from a customer given on another website.

According to this review, the user does not recommend this website for online shopping. While the comment is a bit unclear, the user tells us that cooldayz.com is not a US-based website. The user happily checked out on the website to purchase some products but later found out it was a scam.

Conclusion

In Cool Dayz com Reviews, we learned about this online site- cooldayz.com. While we can find some helpful household products, many loopholes and drawbacks make us suspicious of them.

There is no ‘About Us page, and the contact information mentioned on the website does not match the company. As a result, it holds a low trust score, and thus, we do not recommend you use this website for online shopping.

