Cops Game NFT {Jan} Find Market Stats, Reward Features

Do you want to know what Cops Game NFT is? Read out this post and learn the details of how it can help you earn passive income.

Crypto tokens have been in huge demand, especially after the advancement of NFT games. The new P2P game is released on the internet called cops game. Like other United States and United Kingdom NFT games, it is an exciting game that encourages you to join this venture and claim the benefits.

The game is about chasing the thieves and collecting $LOOT from them. The more you have tokens, the more you can earn. Let us know Cops Game NFT in-depth.

What is a Cops Game?

On the internet, you will find a range of Metaverse games online, but Cops is going to be a brilliant place to enjoy the game. There are many places that you can avoid while some areas are attractive called metropolises. You would need to enter as either cop or robber in this game to collect $LOOT.

You are requested to choose your robber or cop by staking. You will enter the game and enjoy earning more tokens when you stake. These further help you make passive income.

Cops Game NFT Price

Price- $0.005951

Token name- LOOT

Market capital- No data available

Market Dominance- No data available

Diluted Validation- $34,852,674.76

24 hour Trading volume- $1,448,268.45

24H low- $0.002408

24H high- $0.006924

LOOT supply chain/ market supply

Circulating supply- Not available

Total supply- 40,402,226 LOOT

Maximum supply- 5,000,000,000 LOOT

Market Rank- #3161

LOOT Sales Price

Floor Price- 2.7

Highest Sale Price- 55

Average Sale Price- 4.852

Total Sales Volume- 41,445.01

Who is the founder of NFT Cops Game?

Undoubtedly, the theme of the cops game is interesting and exciting for every new and existing player to play Cops Game NFT and get $LOOT as cops or thieves. While reading its official website and Twitter account details, we cannot locate the owner’s details. Besides, this game is about snatching NFTs from other players too.

You will find several cops and thief options on Solana, so check that out and choose the staking value to enter the game.

What rewarded features will you get from the cops game?

A staked police player can earn 20% Off $LOOT earned by thieves.

A staked police get 50% chance to steal $LOOT from the thief

A staked thieve can earn $LOOT 10,000 a day in Cops Game NFT .

A staked police will receive a 50% chance to steal all $LOOT from the thief.

If you want to know more about its platform features, read its whitepaper.

The Bottom Line

So concluding the above statement, the police and thief game is an interesting play-to-earn game concept that several players have followed. The game is beneficial for both cops and thieves, as they can earn $LOOT 10,000 a day. This means you can make much of this token if you know how to play this.

Despite this, you must read the whitepaper to know the rules and earning process. So, what are you waiting for? Join Cops Game NFT and start making $LOOT.

Have you ever played this game? If yes, don’t forget to share your experience with us.

