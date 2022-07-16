Cosmocreation Review {July} Is It A Legit Seller Or Not?

This article on Cosmocreation Review comes up with full detail about the website and its products to know its worthiness. Follow our blog to learn further.

Do you love eating tasty snacks? Are you looking for some multi-flavored baked corn in the online store? Then this web portal is all you have been searching for. It has a variety of flavored corn puffs, which you will love to have. This web portal was designed in India.

In this article on Cosmocreation Review, we will focus on the full detail of the webpage’s products to know about the legitimacy of the web portal. Follow the blog below.

What is Cosmoscreations.com?

This shopping portal comes up with fantastic products. It deals in food brands, especially puff corns. Their product features different flavors of puffed corn cereal such as salted caramel, Coconut Crunch, White Cheddar, Sea salt, and butter. Their packaging also looks quite attractive. It stands different from other corn puffs because it excludes hulls or kernels. The quality of its product is fantastic and is quite tasty to have. But as it sells everything online, the customer wants to understand Is Cosmocreation Legit or a fake website?

The features of Cosmoscreations.com:

The URL of the website: cosmoscreations.com

The presence date of the webpage: 28/01/2005.

The date of expiration: 28/01/2023.

The Email service: info@juanitassnacks.com

Address of the webpage: 395 East 1st Avenue, Junction City, Or 97448 is the location of its office.

The number for calling: 5419988883 is its number for contacting.

Details of the web designer: There name of the owner of this web portal is Junita’s Snacks, LLC.

Shipping time gap: No policy on shipping is available on its webpage.

Free delivery orders: There is no detail about the free shipping service.

Details on standard delivery: Under Cosmocreation Review , There is no detail on standard delivery policy on its homepage.

Social platform accounts: It is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Policy on Return: It offers return service on all its orders.

Options of Payment: No payment method logos are available on its webpage.

Positive points of Cosmoscreations.com:

It has mentioned its owner’s name.

It has shared the address of its office, which is necessary.

It has multiple social site accounts.

Negative points of Cosmoscreations.com:

It does not provide any free delivery service.

It does not share any payment method information.

Is Cosmocreation Legit or a fake website?

Before confirming any deal, customers should note all the basic details of the website and its products and conclude on its worthiness. The following points will help to understand its worthiness:

The web portal began on: Webpage began on 28/01/2005.

The legitimacy of office Location: It did provide a valid office location.

Accounts on Social platform: It is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Trust ranking: The webpage has a reasonable trust rate, around 86%.

The content copy rate: The web portal has 28% of content duplicated from other sites.

Location of Office: As per Cosmocreation Review , 395 East 1st Avenue, Junction City, Or 97448 is the location of its office.

Policies and conditions: There are different pages for every policy.

Information on Discount: There is no detail on its discount percentage.

The Rank of Alexa: The ranking of the website is unavailable.

Method of Refund: It refunds the entire amount on the customer’s correct payment mode.

Products that are Non-refundable: No detail on non-refundable products is available.

Ways to cancel the order: And order can be cancelled if it is not yet shipped.

Product Exchange service: It allows exchange on all its orders.

Cosmocreation Review:

There are few customer reviews on each of its products on its webpage. Though the Alexa ranking of the webpage is not available, it does have various social networking logos on its webpage. Furthermore, there are numerous customer reviews about its product on social sites and online.

Summing Up:

This web portal has a lot of experience in this online product selling. And there are many buyers for its products. The web portal has a good trust rank. Although the web portal contains various social networking logos on its webpage, there are numerous reviews about its products on social sites under Cosmocreation Review.

This is a legit webpage, and we suggest every buyer purchase their desired snacks from this shopping site.

