Covidtests.gov Scam (Jan 2022) Read Essential Tips Here!

In 2022, many people have been affected by mutated COVID-19 while staying home. The world has again been hit with lockdown, sadness, and grief about losing their loved ones or seeing them ill with a chronic virus.

The United States government has started distributing free covid-19 test kits to the citizens. However, some people are trying to scam people into buying them. Please read our Covidtests.gov Scam article to know more.

What is Covidtests.gov?

The US government has created a website through which the citizens can order free covid-19 kits at their homes. The website was open for everyone on 19th January 2022. It is a great initiative for people to get an early diagnosis of the covid-19 virus without visiting the hospital.

More Details:

A new government site is available to obtain free FDA-approved coronavirus test kits. Within 7 to 12 days, the US Postal Service will send your kits to you. You may learn more about COVID tests at Covidtests.gov Scam, which also includes a link to the US Postal Service’s special.usps.com/testkits, where you can buy up to four fast tests to be shipped to your home address.

Do you have to pay for the kits?

The tests are entirely free of charge. There are no shipping expenses, and no bank account or credit card information is required. All you have to do is provide your name and address. You may also place orders for folks who do not have access to the internet.

You’ll receive a number for order confirmation once you’ve placed your order on Covidtests.gov Scam. You’ll also receive an email for order confirmation and shipping updates if you provide your email address. Anyone who requests further information is a con artist.

Remember to purchase your COVID test kits at no cost from the government at COVIDtests.gov.

No one from the government will contact, text, or email you to ask for your information to “assist” you in ordering free kits.

You should not forget the above-listed points while ordering free covid-19 kits from the official website. If anybody asks for more information, please contact the government officials.

How to report Covidtests.gov Scam?

If you encounter a scammer providing COVID test kits, report it to the FTC immediately at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Alternatively, go to consumerresources.org, the National Association of Attorneys General website, and make a complaint with your state or territory attorney general.

Your complaints can help us investigate, pursue law enforcement cases, and warn others about scams to watch out for protecting themselves, their families, and their friends.

Conclusion:

It is good to see that the US government is helping its citizens in the health crisis of 2022. However, some scammers are misusing the government’s initiative to do Covidtests.gov Scam.

If you face any problem procuring free covid-19 kits from the website, please follow the reporting guideline and read Tips on how protect from online scam. Please share your views on our post.