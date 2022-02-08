Creativemayhem Fortnite Com (Feb 2022) How To Sign Up?

Are you ready to face the mayhem in the new Fortnite update? Read this article to know more about Creativemayhem Fortnite com.

Fortnite has finally announced its Valentine’s special event- Fortnite Creative Mayhem, Love is in the Air. This is the second Mayhem event released Worldwide by Fortnite.

Players can participate in the Mayhem event and win a handsome amount of prize pool money, and also get a chance to play with their favorite Fortnite character in their region.

But how can you sign up? And what is the task? What are the event dates? What to do on Creativemayhem Fortnite com? Read this article and find out!

About Fortnite

Fortnite, first released in 2017, is a Worldwide famous online video game developed and created by Epic Games.

The game is available in three distinct modes: battle royale, survival, and sandbox. Fortnite received positive reception and reviews upon release and now remains among the top video games.

About Creative Mayhem Fortnite Event

Fortnite has released its new Fortnite Creators event for players to join content creators and win amazing prizes by playing in some great new maps.

All the players have to follow some simple steps on Creativemayhem Fortnite com, which we will mention later.

This Valentine’s special event is called Creative Mayhem: Love Is In The Air. Anyone playing the game will have a chance to win a grand total of $100,000.

The Main Event Dates

The event started on 7 February 2022.

The qualifiers date for France, Poland, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Middle-east, and North America is 26-27 February 2022.

The grand finale with top teams from each region competing will be held on 12 March 2022.

How To Sign Up on Creativemayhem Fortnite com?

Users will receive some rewards upon sing up and playing 30 minutes of the game. So, if you are excited too, you can sign up through the following steps:

Go to creativemayhem.fortnite.com through a web browser.

Click on Get Started button displayed on the home page.

Sign in with your Epic Games account.

Now a form will appear in front of you. This form is for those who wish to submit the top map run data and play with their selected content creator.

Users can choose a creative map, record their run through and select a creator.

Then, they can upload their video on YouTube and share its link along with the best time on Creativemayhem Fortnite com.

Players’ Reactions

People seem to be excited about this new event with exciting prizes. Several people have already collected their first two rewards, including Love Reigns Emotion (on Sign up) and Mace of Hearts Pickaxe (by playing 30 minutes on Creative Map).

Fortnite fans expressed their happiness and excitement for this Creative Mayhem event on social media platforms. Are you excited about the same? Let us know in the comments section!

Summarizing

The new Love Is In The Air-themed event has raised the bars!

The event is for a limited time, so if you want to grab the chance to win over $100,000 reward and more, sign up on Creativemayhem Fortnite com, the official website and start playing.

