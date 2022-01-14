Crk Codes Redeem {Jan} Find Its Step By Step Guide!

Read this article if you want to get the free in-game currency of Cookie Run Kingdom. We bring you the latest Crk Codes Redeem below.

Cookie Run Kingdom is an action-filled Role Playing Game (RPG) offered by the DevSisters for Android and iOS platforms. Cookie Run Kingdom was released on 21st January 2021 as a multiplayer game in the Philippines, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The players assume characters as cookies. Players need to collect resources to advance in the game.

To encourage more participation and new users, DevSisters regularly release OP codes. Let’s check the latest Crk Codes Redeem below.

Latest CRK Redeem Code:

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 – for redeeming 500 Cubes.

This code has been active since 13th January 2022 and expires on 14th February 2022. Please note that the CRK redeem code is case-sensitive. Therefore, you should avoid manually typing the code.

Enter the CRK code by copying and pasting it. Also, remember that this CRK code has an expiry date. Hence, to avoid losing 500 Cubes, please redeem this CRK code as soon as possible.

You can crosscheck if the CRK codes you are using are listed as expired below as ONLY THE ABOVE CODE IS ACTIVE CURRENTLY. But first, let’s check on how to redeem CRK Codes.

Crk Codes Redeem steps:

Access Cookie Run Kingdom on your device

Click on the MENU icon found on the upper right-hand side corner

From the MENU, click on the COUPON button

A separate browser window will open

The browser will take you to the DevPlay website, where you need to enter the cOn the website, if it shows your account information, then it is assumed that you are logged in

However, if you had cleared the browser cookies (or) if you are accessing the DevPlay website for the first time, you need to login first to Crk Codes Redeem .

For getting logged in, you need to enter the e-mail address that is linked to your Cookie Run Kingdom game on your device (or) on your Google Play Account

Navigate to the GAME SETTNGS

Click on the INFO option, where you will be prompted to enter the above-mentioned CRK code

COPY and PASTE the CRK code

Press the CLAIM REWARD button to redeem 500 Cubes

Close the browser window

Reenter the Cookie Run Kingdom game

Access your MAILBOX from the Cookie Run Kingdom

Access the e-mail to redeem 500 Cubes!

Expired Crk Codes Redeem:

Conclusion:

The OP Redeem Codes that are released can be used for redeeming gold, cold crystals, general crystals, rainbow cubes in-game currency, Etc. We recommend you to access the latest OP codes and news on The Official Website of DevPlay only. It is because you will find inactive and junk codes over the internet.

Was the information on Crk Codes Redeem helpful? Please comment on this article about CRK Redeem Codes.

