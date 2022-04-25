A Guide to Crocodile Clips

Crocodile Clips: Looking to get into electronics this year? Whether it’s as a hobby or to further your career prospects, first you’ll need to know about all the relevant equipment involved.

One item on that list which is worth becoming familiar with is crocodile clips.

But what are these tools best used for?

In this article, we share an overview of crocodile clips and the benefits that they can provide for your electronic projects.

Crocodile clips- A brief?

A crocodile clip is a sprung metal clip with long, serrated teeth – this is where their name derives from. Normally generated from metals like steel or copper, they are frequently used for creating electrical connections when working with electrical circuits and components. Crocodile clips are also known as alligator fasteners , plier pins , or battery clamps.



What are the differences between crocodile clips and alligator clips?

There aren’t any notable differences between crocodile clips and alligator clips, aside from the fact that the latter is often seen wrapped in a plastic coating. This acts as a protective layer, known as an insulator, to stop you from touching the live electrical currents which travel down the length of the clip. Most slip-on alligator clip insulators also prevent individual clips from shorting against one another when conducting electricity.

Types of crocodile clips

When it comes to selecting the right tools for the job, there are a couple of different types of crocodile clips to be aware of.



These include:

Insulated crocodile clips – these feature a plastic coating to protect against circuit shortages

Heavy-duty crocodile clips – suitable for projects involving high voltages

Micro crocodile clips – suitable for smaller tasks where precision is required

What uses do crocodile clips have?

Large, industrial crocodile clips are commonly used in garages and car preservation workshops. These can be used together with chargers that can be charged with battery and jump leads to aid kickstart your motor.

Small crocodile clips are also often used educationally in science lessons. When learning about electricity, these can be handy tools to demonstrate the function of batteries, light bulbs, or circuit boards. If you intend to take up electronics as a hobby, you’ll definitely need a few of these clips in your basic kit.

These handy tools also have many non-electrical uses in everyday life. They are used in dentistry to attach patient bibs to clothing, preventing them from slipping out of place. They can also be used for assembling artistic sculptures and models. If you’re going on a camping trip this year? Alongside your tent, fold-out chairs and sleeping bags, be sure to pack a handful of crocodile clips to help secure your tent ropes into position.



