Crownclash Epicgames Com {July} Explore Various Rewards!

Do you wish to get a huge number of rewards for playing games? How about earning rewards for popular and favorite games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fallguys? Did you know Epicgames has come up with an event where if you play any of these games, you earn rewards across all three games?

For players from Brazil and the United States, we bring exclusive information about Crownclash Epicgames com.

About Crownclash Event:

The Crownclash event started on 29th June 2022 at 6 AM EST and will end on 11th July 2022 at 6 AM EST. The Fallguys is free on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Crownclash.epicgames.com is a LEGITIMATE website offering GENUINE rewards to players. Due to its free availability, the players can spend more time exploring the game and reaching higher levels without paying anything.

The rewards players earn in Fallguys are related to stands, upgrades, and boosts used in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fallguys. The Crownclash Epicgames com rewards appear instantly on players’ accounts.

However, the Epicgames team had mentioned that the rewards could be allotted even after the event ends, which may be due to technical reasons.

Epicgames have made it easy for players to earn rewards in the ongoing event. If you are playing Fallguys, there is no need to strive and achieve a certain number of jumps, dives, or hugs.

The player needs to play the Fallguys and complete more levels to achieve more valuable rewards. The event ends in 1week and three days.

Let’s check the Crownclash Epicgames com rewards below:

On completing 10 rounds, players get 500 Kudos in Fallguys, a player banner in Rocket League, and Spray in Fortnite,

On completing 20 rounds, players get 500 Kudos in Fallguys; a topper stand in Rocket League and Emoticon in Fortnite,

On completing 40 rounds, players get 800 Kudos in Fallguys; a wheel stand in Rocket League, and Pickaxe in Fortnite,

On completing 70 rounds, players get 1K Kudos in Fallguys, a Decal in Rocket League, and Backbling in Fortnite,

On completing 100 rounds, players get 1,200 Kudos in Fallguys, a Boost in Rocket League, and an outfit in Fortnite.

About Crownclash Epicgames com promotion:

Though rewards can be earned by playing any three games, this Crownclash aims to promote Fallguys game to attract more users to install and use it. Hence, Epicgames emphasizes Fallguys provisioning free import of game and free entry in levels of the game.

Conclusion:

Crownclash.Epicgames.com is an official platform of Epicgames, and the rewards are authentic, though the rewards may take time to reflect (as per Epicgame’s team). crownclash.epicgames.com had achieved an excellent Trust Rank of 99%, its IP has a valid SSL certificate for the next 74 days, and uses a secured HTTPS protocol. The website achieved a great Alexa Rank of 234! The crownclash.epicgames.com website is safe to be accessed.

