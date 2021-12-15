Cupidsock Reviews (Dec 2021) Is This A Scam Online Site?

This article contains fair Cupidsock Reviews about the e-store that offers multiple products.

Are you finding an online website that sells Christmas decorative items? If yes, then keep reading this blog post.

Today in this article, we will be telling our readers about the online store named Cupidsock. The website offers multiple items such as Christmas decorations, sweaters, garlands, blanket hoodies etc. Moreover, many United States stores provide many discounts and offer festive items like decorations, clothing, lights, etc.

If you want to learn about the site’s reliability, keep reading these Cupidsock Reviews.

What is Cupidsock?

Cupidsock is an international online retail store that trades in broad products such as family pyjamas, wreaths, garlands, blanket hoodies, Christmas décor and lights etc. The website has displayed its exclusive range of products on the homepage to attract customers.

Moreover, people will get many items at the steal deal prices under its Christmas special offers. For instance, on the purchase of $69 or more, shoppers will get $5 off, while over $159 people will save $15.

Besides that, on the website’s about us page, the site claims to be the socks manufacturer; hence the description is erroneous. So, it’s better to clear out Is Cupidsock Legit or not.

What are the specifications of Cupidsock?

Homepage visiting link- https://cupidsock.com

Products- Christmas décor, family pyjamas, lights and hoodies etc.

Domain name establishment date-16/04/2021

Transportation cost-free delivery on purchase over $49

Shipping period- maximum time five days

Exchange, refund and return- within 30 business days

Newsletter- provided

Payment options- PayPal, MasterCard and Visa

Social Media Links – provided

Customer service email id- service@cupidsock.com.

Contact number- +86 16510780335

Company location- No. 28, Tianzhu Road, Area A, Tianzhu Airport Industrial Zone, Beijing City, China

It is highly recommended to read the shoppers’ Cupidsock Reviews before adding any product to your cart, as the website is freshly founded.

What are the positive highlights of shopping from this site?

Your information is safe on the site as it is SSL encrypted.

The customer will get all the contact information.

The website is loaded with a wide range of items.

The shipping is available throughout the globe, including the United States , and also it is free on orders over $49.

What are the negative highlights of shopping from this site?

There are no shoppers’ feedbacks published on the site.

The published social media links are broken.

Is Cupidsock Legit?

These days you will find heavy discounts and exclusive offers on the online platforms as it is the best strategy to attract the crowd. But sometimes scammers use these strategies to accomplish their fraudulent motives. Therefore, it is highly advised to stay away from all the unknown stores until and unless you clarify their authenticity.

Kindly read the below available points.

E-store’s domain creation date-the website’s domain was registered a few months ago is on 16/04/2021.

Customer reviews- Presently, no Cupidsock Reviews are published on the e-store.

Social media links- the available icons do not contain valid links. However, we have found the site’s Facebook page in our research.

E-store’s domain expiration date- the domain name of the e-store will expire on 16/04/2022.

Content quality- We found that the published content is not entirely original in the analysis.

The Alexa rank- regretfully, the site has gained a low Alexa rank of 4198227.

Trust rank- the site has received a low rank that is 42.3/100.

Trust score- The website’s trust score is 8%.

What are the shoppers’ Cupidsock Reviews?

We have evaluated all the available parameters in search of the shoppers’ remarks. However, we haven’t obtained any helpful feedback from the official site yet. Similarly, the e-store’s Facebook page does not contain helpful information.

In contrast, from the external links, we have found honest shopper’s comment where it is mentioned that this website is not trustable.

Thus, people should avoid shopping from the e-store and ask for a refund. If you have any queries related to the payment refund via PayPal, find them here.

The Bottom Line

Based on the above Cupidsock Reviews and investigations, it is concluded that the e-store is not trustable. Thus, interested customers are requested to wait for some genuine feedbacks to arrive as the site has not gained any positive remarks yet, even after its more than six months establishment and creation.

If you want your hard-earned money back through a credit card, then find it here.

Do you have to share your thoughts with us? If so, then post them in the comments.