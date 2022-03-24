Daddy Yankee .Com {March} Explore Tour Announcements!

Read information about the retirement of Daddy Yankee, his Chile tour, LAULTIMAVUELTAWORLD TOUR, and ticket sale at Daddy Yankee .com.

On Sunday the 20th March, Daddy Yankee shocked his fans by announcing his retirement this year!

Daddy Yankee appeared on a video post included on his website – daddyyankee.com. Daddy Yankee appeared energetic and happy as ever while he hosted the video. In the video, Daddy Yankee said that he would be retiring by the end of this year. Before his retirement, he will appear in a series of live events starting from 10th August 2022 till 2nd December 2022.

Daddy Yankee’s performance in Chile will be held on 29th September in Santiago. However, the venue of the Daddy Yankee Chile event is not announced yet. The cost of tickets was also not specified.

The tickets will be available for sale at daddyyankee.com. According to the schedule mentioned on daddyyankee.com, there are 41 live stage shows covering 36 locations in the U.S. Most of the locations are in South America.

Daddy Yankee has named the series of events as LAULTIMAVUELTAWORLD TOUR. The pre-sale of tickets starts from 25th March 2022, and tickets will be available for public sale from 30th March 2022.

An official confirmation about Daddy Yankee’s retirement is still awaited, as it was announced on Vlog.

Views of Daddy Yankee .com:

In an interview in 2021, Daddy Yankee expressed his disappointment that many people did not know about Reggaeton music. When he initially started his career as a rapper in Reggaeton, his talent became well known on the East coast.

People on the West coast did not know about Reggaeton music though they were well aware of Daddy Yankee as a singer and songwriter. He had to make more efforts to flourish Rican rap. He would like his fans and the general public to understand his essence and what he represents.

He wanted to promote Reggaeton music and take it to the top through various means, including Daddy Yankee .com. Hence, performed and spoke about the Reggaeton genre at every opportunity he got during his performance on the stage, and while introducing his team.

Conclusion:

Daddy Yankee is extensively searched on the internet now-a-days due to two reasons. Firstly, he Twitted that from 8:00 PM onwards on 24th March, people can listen to his 19 future songs. Secondly, the pre-sale of tickets will go live tomorrow at daddyyankee.com. His Chile tour is on 29th September in Santiago.

Were Chile tour reviews informative?

